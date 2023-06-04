Bayley Currey – Toyota 200 Race Recap

Team: No. 41 Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Bayley Currey (Driftwood, Texas) | Crew Chief: Mike Hillman Jr.

Follow the Team: Twitter: @NieceMotorsport | Instagram: @NieceMotorsports | Facebook: /NieceMotorsports | Web: www.niecemotorsports.com

Follow Bayley Currey: Twitter: @BayleyCurrey | Instagram: @bayleycurrey05 | Facebook: /bayleycurrey05 | Web: www.bcurrey.com

Start: 11th | Finish: 16th | Owner’s Points Standings: 16th

Currey On Saturday’s Race at World Wide Technology Raceway: “I feel like I learned a lot this weekend. It was my first time racing at Gateway so I had a few mistakes, but ran inside the top-15 for most of the race and finished just outside. Overall, I’m just very fortunate to drive these fast trucks with the support of Unishippers and WWEX Racing and I’m looking forward to the next one.”

Race Recap: A fifth-place run in Friday’s practice session had Bayley Currey feeling confident about his chances in Gateway. He then backed up his quick time in practice with a starting position just outside the top-ten.

Much like the trend a week ago in Charlotte, the first two stages went smooth for Currey and the No. 41 team. The Texan ran top-15 for most of the race, collecting a 16th-place finish at the end of Stage One. At the conclusion of the stage, Currey was able to stay out on track and gain track position after coming to pit road just a few laps before the stage ended. When the race restarted, Currey fell back to 17th and would finish the stage in 19th as the trucks with fresh tires would make their way through the field.

In the final stage of the race, the Texas-driver drove inside the top-ten before falling back later in the run. In the midst of a long-run in the third stage, Mike Hillman Jr. would bring the No. 41 down pit road for four tires and fuel as gas became a concern on pit road. Unfortunately, Currey caught an untimely caution which put him stuck a lap down until the next yellow when he was awarded the free pass.

When it was over, Bayley Currey would cross the line in 16th while the No. 41 fell to 14th in the owner’s championship standings.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com | www.niecemotorsports.com

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S. , with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.