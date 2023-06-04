Lawless Alan – Toyota 200 Race Recap

Team: No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Lawless Alan (Los Angeles, California)

Follow the Team: Twitter: @NieceMotorsports | Instagram: @NieceMotorsport | Facebook: /NieceMotorsports | Web: www.niecemotorsports.com

Follow Driver: Twitter: @lawlessalan25 | Instagram: @lawless_alan | Facebook: /LawlessAlanRacing | Web: www.lawlessalanracing.com

Start: 23rd | Finish: 21st | Points Standings: 24th

Alan On Saturday’s Race at World Wide Technology Raceway: “We battled a really free truck for most of the race and kept making big swings at it throughout the day. We were battling inside the top-15 and top-ten at times today but weren’t able to get the finish we deserved. I’m really proud of these guys and the constant work they put in to make these trucks fast each week.”

Race Recap: Lawless Alan was able to show top-15 speed at times throughout the Toyota 200 at Gateway Saturday afternoon. But in the end, Alan would bring his AUTOParkit Silverado home 21st.

The first two stages were relatively calm for Alan and his No. 45 team as they would position themselves inside the top-20 for most of the event. When a caution flag flew with just a few laps left in the first stage, Wally Rogers would call Alan down pit road for four tires and a wedge adjustment. From there, Alan drove up to 18th by the end of the stage and would be able to stay out on track during the stage break. Additionally, Alan would ride steady in the second stage to finish 21st in the penultimate stage.

Although the final stage produced carnage amongst most of the field, Alan was able to steer clear of incidents until a spin with ten laps to go. When the checkered flag flew, Alan crossed the line in 21st-place.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com

About AUTOParkit:

-AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time.

-AUTOParkit automated systems are 40 percent less expensive to operate, safer for the user and reduces carbon emissions associated with parking by more than 80 percent. AUTOParkit’s charging pallets provided by AUTOChargit, are a fast and convenient way of charging EVs and Hybrids. AUTOChargit’s patented technology allows for shuffling charged vehicles cutting infrastructure costs by up to 80 percent.

-For more information on AUTOParkit, visit www.autoparkit.com

About AUTOChargit:

AUTOChargit designs, manufactures and installs EV charging systems for automated and conventional parking applications. AUTOChargit can decrease capital expenditures by up to 75 percent by providing automated coupling and decoupling of EV charging stalls from the power source. For conventional parking applications, a single 40-AMP circuit coupled with a single AUTOChargit System can be multiplexed to four, eight, or 12 stalls. Each charging stall is individually metered for the exact tracking of electricity usage. The AUTOParkit Mobile APP provides a touchless experience for the user.