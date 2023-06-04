Carson Hocevar – Toyota 200 Race Recap

Team: No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar (Portage, Michigan) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Start: 4th | Finish: 4th | Points Standings: 7th

Hocevar on Saturday’s Race at World Wide Technology Raceway: “This was one of the most exhausting races of the season thus far. From starting up front, to getting in a wreck on lap one, to finishing in the top-five, this one was wild for our No. 42 Worldwide Express team. This was a very fast truck, and it shows by this finish with all the damage to the door. That’s a testament to how hard these Niece Motorsports guys work and I hope we can keep this momentum up in Nashville after the break.”

Race Recap: Coming into this weekend’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway, Carson Hocevar has been arguably the hottest driver in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. When the checkered flag flew on the Toyota 200, that statement still rings true after his fourth straight top-five finish. Although, Hocevar’s weekend wasn’t as smooth as the No. 42 team would’ve liked.

While Hocevar put his Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado fourth in Friday’s qualifying session, he was forced to start in the rear due to a fuel pressure issue. But, Hocevar’s problems continued on lap one as a spinning truck would tag the side of his Silverado and create substantial damage. Despite the damage causing the 42 to visit the pits more than a handful of times, he was able to rally for ninth-place stage points in Stage One.

Stage Two contained more of the same for Hocevar as crew chief, Phil Gould, would bring him down pit road multiple times to repair the damage to his truck. The Michigan-born driver would wind up finishing 30th in the second stage.

In a caution-filled final stage, Hocevar was able to make continuous gains to position himself in the top-five after a two-tire call with 54 laps to go. But in the end, and a NASCAR Overtime finish, the driver of the No. 42 would finish in fourth-place and advance to eighth in the driver’s championship standings.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S. , with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.