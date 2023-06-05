4 Tips for Long-Distance Truck Drivers to Deal With Parking Woes

The American trucking industry is booming because the country needs more and more vehicles and drivers to keep the supply chain running seamlessly. According to Glassdoor surveys, the median annual wage for truck drivers is $59556 in 2023. With the consistent growth in the freight sector, the salary and job prospects look good for truckers.

On the other hand, living on American highways is challenging, and that’s what most truckers do. Whether you work with a freight company or operate independently, you may spend endless hours on the road. When you are off-duty during long-route trips, finding a place to rest is the hardest part of the job.

Did you know that breakdowns and accidents are not the worst fears for long-distance truckers? Research shows that parking is the number 1 cause of job stress for 85% of drivers in the country. You can imagine the pain of driving around to look for a safe parking spot and take a break after a long cross-country ride.

We have a few valuable tips for truck drivers looking to skip their parking woes and make life easier on long routes.

Look For Guaranteed Reservations

According to the regulations of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), truck drivers have to follow the rules and limits of driving hours. While these rules aim to prevent fatigue and accidents, drivers struggle to find a place to park and rest. You cannot expect to pull over on the roadside. Looking for guaranteed semi truck parking reservations is your best bet.

According to Big Rig Parking, getting a secure, well-lit gated facility to park a vehicle can alleviate the stress of long-distance truckers. The best part is that drivers get time to rest at a fair price without worrying about the safety of their vehicles. It minimizes the wastage of time searching for a safe spot and enables drivers to operate more efficiently.

Plan Your Route

Route planning is essential for long-distance truck drivers as it can help in saving time and fuel. You need not worry about losing your way, struggling with traffic jams, or getting on a bad road if you plan your route beforehand. Beyond these evident benefits, route planning can minimize your parking woes during a long journey.

Before each trip, study the map and decide where you intend to stop on the way. You can even calculate the stops according to the distance and time limits. Also, remember that things may not always go your way on the highway. Delays and setbacks occur on long routes due to bad road conditions, inclement weather, or full parking areas. You should be prepared for the worst.

Go Through Weather Forecasts

According to the Department of Transportation, weather events can impact the roads in several ways. Precipitation and high winds can cause visibility impairments, while temperature extremes may affect vehicle performance, driver capabilities, roadway infrastructure, and traffic flow. The best option for truck drivers is to take a break when the weather conditions get adverse.

Even better, go through weather forecasts and plan to deal with emergencies. Look for parking reservation providers along the route so that you don’t have to search for a spot during a bad-weather event. With the right provider, you can book a slot online to avoid hassles and deal with unexpected parking woes on the fly.

Park Safely and Strategically

Getting a parking space is a stress-buster for truck drivers. But you must do your bit to ensure safety while you are there. Safety boils down to parking strategically and following the provider’s rules and regulations. Reputable ones have surveillance cameras in the area, so ensure your vehicle is in the system’s range.

While you can be quite sure about the safety in a reserved parking lot, going the extra mile always makes sense. Lock the doors and close all windows, secure your cargo, and keep your valuable possessions out of sight. Practice patience while parking the vehicle and taking it out because you don’t want to scrape another truck on the way.

Wrapping Up

Parking woes are a real thing for long-distance truck drivers. The sheer size of the vehicle keeps you from finding a perfect space to park it. You also have to follow the rules regarding the journey breaks, so you may struggle for a spot in the middle of your long route.

Planning your route and checking reservation options in advance can help you address the challenge and ensure a smooth ride, no matter how long and tiring it is.