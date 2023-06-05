Toyota Racing – NCS Gateway Post-Race Report – 06.04.23

HAMLIN RUNNER-UP IN WILD GATEWAY RACE

Truex joins Hamlin inside the top-five finishers

MADISON, Ill. (June 4, 2023) – In a race that featured lightening delays and multiple red flags, Denny Hamlin battled through to a runner-up finish to lead Team Toyota at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway on Sunday evening. Martin Truex Jr. (fifth) joined his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate inside the top-five finishers.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway

Race 15 of 36 – 300 miles, 240 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Kyle Busch*

2nd, DENNY HAMLIN

3rd, Joey Logano*

4th, Kyle Larson*

5th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

11th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

20th, TY GIBBS

30th, BUBBA WALLACE

34th, TYLER REDDICK

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 Sport Clips Haircuts Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 2nd

What is your take on today where we saw a little bit of everything?

“Yeah, I thought we were super dialed if it was 95 degrees like it was supposed to be with those delays – it kind of took away from the advantage I thought that we had. I’m proud of this whole Sport Clips Toyota team – pit crew did a phenomenal job keeping us in it and doing really good on the money stop with about 60 to go. We are going to have to wait another to get that 50th (win).”

MARTIN TRUEX JR., No. 19 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 5th

What was the race like with everything you had to deal with?

“It was interesting for sure. For us, we had a really strong Auto Owners Insurance Camry. Started off the race near the front and stayed there through stage one and thought we could get a little bit better and maybe have a shot at the couple, three in front of us. We had a pit road penalty and had to go to the back, and it was just an uphill climb from there. Just really tough to get through the field. We got some damage from when someone’s brake rotor exploded, that slowed us down even more. Really with all we went through today, a top-five is a really good day for us. I’m proud of the effort.”

TYLER REDDICK, No. 45 McDonald’s Toyota Camry TRD, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 34th

What happened?

“Our day kind of went bad early on, but our McDonald’s Camry was able to get through traffic pretty well, but as the track stated to cool off, it just started going away from us. It was starting to get frustrating out there for sure, to have a car that good, and it feltlike it was just going away. I had a bad feeling that was coming soon. I was just getting ready to have to back off with how soft the brakes got, but I obviously should have been thinking about that a lap or two sooner.”

