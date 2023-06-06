Chicago Native Brent Sherman Enters Chicago Street Course Xfinity Series Race with RSS Racing

CHICAGO, Ill. (June 6, 2023) – Announced today, Chicago native Brent Sherman has secured a seat with RSS Racing to compete in the inaugural Chicago Street Course Xfinity Series race on Saturday, July 1, 2023. A veteran of the Air Force, Sherman has competed in multiple motorsports series throughout his career.

Sherman’s roles in the United States Air Force included Combat Control, Survival Training and four years of combat surveillance and instructional missions on an AWACS airplane. In 1997, Sherman competed in the Russel Racing Shootout at Sears Point Raceway where he won a scholarship, and his racing career was set in motion. Sherman competed in his first NASCAR Rolex Grand Am 24 Hours of Daytona in 2000 before switching gears to the ARCA Menard’s Series. After finishing second in points in ARCA, Sherman advanced to NASCAR’s top three series (NASCAR Cup, NASCAR Xfinity, NASCAR Truck Series), where he finished 21st in the 2006 Daytona 500. In 2008, Sherman transitioned back to his road racing roots to compete in the Indy Lights Series, finishing third in his debut race.

Since stepping away from racing, Sherman has focused on his family and growing his business in the Chicago area where he owns a small commercial building and laundromat.

“I’m excited for this opportunity to race in front of so many family and friends in Chicago,” said Sherman. “When I started racing, I was 24, a little late to be embarking on a racing career. I moved quickly through the ranks, but sponsorship became harder to acquire. The last time I competed full time was in 2008, my kids were young, and I ultimately made the decision to step away to focus on raising my family and building my business.

“This opportunity just fell into place,” continued Sherman. “When the street race was announced, I knew I wanted to explore the chance to get back in a race car. I can’t thank RSS Racing enough for the opportunity to compete in the No. 28. I know I’ll have some challenges with the temperature in Chicago during the summer months, but I’m up for the challenge and have been training to be prepared for it. I’m going to make the most out of this opportunity and compete with some of the best racers in the business. It’s going to be great to have my kids, who are now teenagers, see me compete in our hometown with other family and friends.”

Sherman will partner with RSS Racing to drive the No. 28 Ford Mustang. The start will mark Sherman’s 62nd-career start in the Xfinity Series.

HawkAuto.com and A. Marek Fine Jewelry will serve as associate sponsors on the No. 28 Ford Mustang.

The inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series Chicago Street Course is scheduled for Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on USA Network and air on Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SIRIUS XM.

If you are interested in partnering with Sherman and RSS Racing for the historical inaugural Chicago Street Race, please contact brentshermanracing@gmail.com.