Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops/PEAK Ford Team Sonoma Raceway Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Michael McDowell and the No. 34 team head out west to the Sonoma Raceway with PEAK Performance, a partner of Love’s and Speedco, making their return to the Ford Mustang.

PEAK Performance last raced with McDowell and the Love’s Travel Stops Ford at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) where they finished 12th. Now, PEAK Performance looks to help carry McDowell to victory lane.

PEAK is a leader in the automotive and heavy-duty products ranging from PEAK Global Antifreeze, Final Charge, PEAK Windshield Wash, and of course BlueDEF Diesel Exhaust Fluid. Fans can find these and other great products at over 600 Love’s Travel Stops locations across the country.

Track activity will begin on Saturday with practice and qualifying at 5:00 p.m. ET. Sunday’s 110-lap race is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

COMPETITION NOTES

McDowell and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops/PEAK Ford team head back to California looking to best last year’s third-place finish at the 1.9-mile road course. McDowell started fourth and was in contention for the win all day.

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETTERSON

“We have this race circled. We feel that we’ll be in contention. Michael has a strong road course background, and already has a top-15 finish this year at the Circuit of the Americas.

“We’re racing with a chip on our shoulder for sure, Michael is one of the best road-course racers in the field and we’re going to prove that this Sunday.”

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL

“I can’t wait for Sonoma. We want to get back into the top-five and get a good result. Travis and the team are working hard to prepare the car. Sonoma is tough, but I think last year we really hit on it. I really like racing this new car on road courses. I’m really comfortable in it and it has helped us.

“I am treating PEAK as a good luck charm this weekend. They rode with us to a solid 12th-place finish at the Circuit of the Americas and I can’t wait to give them another great result on Sunday.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.