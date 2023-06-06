NHRA AT EPPING: Team Chevy Race Update

CHEVROLET IN NHRA

2023 NHRA NEW ENGLAND NATIONALS

NEW ENGLAND DRAGWAY

EPPING, NEW HAMPSHIRE

TEAM CHEVY RACE UPDATE

JUNE 5, 2023

WEATHER WINS IN EPPING FOR CHEVROLET NHRA TEAMS WITH NEW ENGLAND NATIONALS TO BE COMPLETED AT BRISTOL

EPPING, N.H. (June 5, 2023) – Facing adverse weather conditions and battling a tough track, the Chevrolet nitro teams of John Force Racing, with the Top Fuel drivers of Brittany Force and Austin Prock, along with Funny Car drivers John Force and Robert Hight battling out the now postponed NHRA New England Nationals in Thunder Valley at Bristol Dragway this coming weekend.

With only two attempts at qualifying for New England Nationals due to weather, Austin Prock, driver of the Montana Brand/Rocky Mountain Twist Chevrolet Top Fuel dragster, qualified No. 7, and will face Steve Torrence. Qualifying No. 11, Brittany Force, driver of the Monster Energy / Flav-R-Pac Chevrolet Top Fuel dragster, will face Josh Hart.

In Funny Car, John Force, driver of the BlueDEF PLATINUM Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car and 16-time NHRA Champion, qualified No. 9 in Epping and will race against Tim Wilkerson at Bristol. Robert Hight, driver of the AAA Northern New England / Cornwell Tools Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car and two-time winner this season, qualified No. 5 in the tricky conditions and will face Alexis DeJoria in Round 1.

Running the New England Nationals during qualifying for this weekend’s NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Round 1 will take place during Q2 on Friday, with Round 2 running during Q3. Semifinals will run between Q3 and Q4 on Saturday, with Q4 then doubling as the Final round of the New England Nationals.

“Really tough conditions, weather was not on our side, or anyone’s really,” Hight said while reflecting on the shortened qualifying sessions and event weekend.

“Another set of tricky conditions, but this Montana Brand / Rocky Mountain Twist team managed to stay in the top half of the field,” noted Prock. “If all goes as planned, we have the potential to have a great points day. I’m excited to get the first round started.”

Reflecting on his qualifying runs, J. Force said “On that last run, it rattled on me, so I pedaled it. It got back to the middle and I thought I was okay. Then it took a left on me. I should have caught it, that’s my job. Hopefully we can get it together and be ready to take this BlueDEF Chevy some rounds.”

Discussing the difficult race weekend, B. Force said “Epping has been a bit of struggle this weekend. We lost a qualifying run to rain and the two session we did get, our car struggled David Grubnic and this entire Monster Energy / Flav-R-Pac team are incredible and know I we can turn things around.”

The NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals qualifying and the postponed NHRA New England Nationals finals from Bristol Dragway will air Friday, June 9 at 7 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Saturday qualifying, along with Rounds 3 and 4 air on FS1 Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET. The Thunder Valley Nationals eliminations then air Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on FS1.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world’s largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.