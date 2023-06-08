Search
Weekend schedule for Sonoma

By Angela Campbell
Photo by David Myers for SpeedwayMedia.com.

The NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series travel to Sonoma Raceway this weekend while the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series is off until Friday, June 23 at Nashville Superspeedway. The ARCA Menards Series West will kick off the racing action with the General Tire 200 Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. on FloRacing.com with a paid subscription.

Daniel Suárez is the defending Cup Series race winner while Martin Truex Jr. has the most Cup Series wins of any active driver (2013, 2018, 2019).

This will be the first time the Xfinity Series will compete at the 1.99-mile Sonoma road course

PressPass will be available throughout the weekend.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, June 9

4:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – FS1
6:30 p.m.: ARCA General Tire 200 – FloRacing

Saturday, June 10

3 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – FS1
5 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – FS2
6 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – FS2

8 p.m.: Xfinity Series DoorDash 250
Distance: 156.95 miles (79 Laps)
Stage 1 ends Lap 20, Stage 2 on Lap 45, Final Stage ends on Lap 79
FS1/PRN/SiriusXM
The Purse: $1,545,934

Sunday, June 11

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
Distance: 218.9 miles (110 laps)
Stage 1 ends Lap 25, Stage 2 on Lap 55, Final Stage ends on Lap 110
FOX/PRN/SiriusXM
The Purse: $8,054,721

Angela Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
