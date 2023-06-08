Weekend schedule for Sonoma

The NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series travel to Sonoma Raceway this weekend while the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series is off until Friday, June 23 at Nashville Superspeedway. The ARCA Menards Series West will kick off the racing action with the General Tire 200 Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. on FloRacing.com with a paid subscription.

Daniel Suárez is the defending Cup Series race winner while Martin Truex Jr. has the most Cup Series wins of any active driver (2013, 2018, 2019).

This will be the first time the Xfinity Series will compete at the 1.99-mile Sonoma road course

PressPass will be available throughout the weekend.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, June 9

4:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – FS1

6:30 p.m.: ARCA General Tire 200 – FloRacing

Saturday, June 10

3 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – FS1

5 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – FS2

6 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – FS2

8 p.m.: Xfinity Series DoorDash 250

Distance: 156.95 miles (79 Laps)

Stage 1 ends Lap 20, Stage 2 on Lap 45, Final Stage ends on Lap 79

FS1/PRN/SiriusXM

The Purse: $1,545,934

Sunday, June 11

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350

Distance: 218.9 miles (110 laps)

Stage 1 ends Lap 25, Stage 2 on Lap 55, Final Stage ends on Lap 110

FOX/PRN/SiriusXM

The Purse: $8,054,721