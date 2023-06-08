WIGHT MOTORSPORTS LOOKING TO REPEAT AT CHAUDIÈRE

(June 8, 2023) One year ago Wight Motorsports Inc (WMI) scored the team’s first victory of the season with Andrew Ranger holding off the competition in a late restart at the Autodrome Chaudière in Vallée-Jonction, Quebec. This coming Saturday during round three of the 2023 NASCAR Pinty’s Series they’ll be looking for another win.

The victory last season was Ranger’s second at the track near Quebec City but that doesn’t mean the team is resting on the accomplishment. New cars were built for this year and the WMI staff has been working feverishly to prepare both the #27 for Ranger and the #0 for Glenn Styres.

The WMI team wanted to ensure that everything was performing as it should before the race this weekend and both drivers and cars turned laps in testing at the quarter mile track recently and showed plenty of speed. Following the meticulous preparation, the team is looking forward to positive results from both drivers.

Weekend Race Event Preview

Saturday June 10th 5:30PM ET

Bud Light 300

Race three of 14 in 2023

This is the eighth NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at Autodrome Chaudière

The Track:

.25-mile banked, paved oval

Best finish: Ranger race winner 2018 & 2022, Styres 23rd.

Quotes:

“We had a very good test day at Chaudière, it was a long journey but well worth it. We found a couple of issues that would have bitten us during the race, but we had time to get them fixed up and everyone on the team feels very positive and that we’re in a good position for success heading into this weekend. Preparations at the shop are almost complete and we’ll finishing loading the haulers for the weekend”.

-Jeff Wilcox, WMI Director of Competition

TV & Live Streaming

All races will be streamed live on TSN+ and through FloRacing in the United States. The Bud Light 300 will also air on TSN Sunday on RDS2 date TBD.

The 2023 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will consist of 14 total races in five provinces on a mixture of oval tracks along with road and street courses.

