Cadillac at Le Mans: Podium finish in return

No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R shows strong pace to place third; No. 3 Cadillac is fourth

LE MANS, France (June 11, 2023) – In a season of firsts, Cadillac scored its first podium finish in the 24 Hours of Le Mans on Sunday.

The No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R, co-driven by Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Richard Westbrook, boosted by reliability, the ability to run a relatively clean race and consistent pit stops earned third place in the iconic endurance race.

Briggs Cunningham and S.H. Allard would be among the legions proud of the accomplishment. As a privateer, Cunningham entered two Cadillac 61 Coupes in the 1950 race with much fanfare but not sought-after results. Allard, who owned a low-volume car manufacturing business, finished third in the race with a Cadillac 5.4-liter V8 engine in his Allard J2.

Cadillac returned to Circuit de la Sarthe in 2000-2002 with the Northstar LMP, but again did not secure the results it worked hard to achieve. After a 21-year absence, the Cadillac crest was front and center on the 8.45-mile course for the more than 300,000 race day spectators to see and cheer every time the 5.5-liter DOHC naturally aspirated-powered car roared past.

“Great to be back at Le Mans after 21 years and even more special as it was in the centenary year for Le Mans,” said Rory Harvey, GM North America president. “Fantastic that all three Cadillacs finished, with the pinnacle being the No. 2 Cadillac getting on the podium. Fantastic job by all involved and proud of the team. We will take time to evaluate the race and understand how we can do even better moving forward.”

Cadillac and the No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R entry moved to third in the FIA World Endurance Championship Manufacturer and Team/Driver Championship standings heading into Round 5 of the calendar next month in Monza, Italy. The No. 51 Ferrari 499P won the race.

The No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R also led its first laps in WEC competition.

“I couldn’t be more proud of all three Cadillacs crossing the finish line, which I think is a huge feat at this race especially considering everything that happened. This is the busiest Le Mans that I can remember for the past few years and we were able to have such a strong finish,” said GM sports car racing program manager Laura Wontrop Klauser, who also celebrated a class victory by the Chevrolet Corvette team. “We can’t wait to be back next year and go for that top step.”

The No. 3 Cadillac V-Series.R finished fourth after an adventurous race with Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande and Scott Dixon switching off in the seat. Before a fireworks and choreographed drone show lit the night sky Saturday, the No. 3 Cadillac V-Series.R had to pit once to change the rear-wing assembly after being clipped by another car and once to change the front assembly after spin on a drenched racetrack – plus sitting for an untimely one-minute hold penalty for a technical infraction.

Bourdais and van der Zande, full-season IMSA drivers in the No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R, entered the race with the same chassis following a victory at Laguna Seca.

The No. 311 Whelen Engineering Cadillac V-Series.R sustained damage in a Lap 1 incident at the exit of the Daytona Chicane. The crew quickly and seamlessly worked to return the car to the racetrack, and Alexander Sims, Pipo Derani and Jack Aitken soldiered on to place 10th in class.

Both teams will prepare for the IMSA Grand Touring Prototype race June 25 at Watkins Glen International.

What they’re saying

No. 2 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R

Chip Ganassi Racing director of operations Mike O’Gara: “Great effort. We all had our share of issues to overcome, The 3 had some punctures, got run into during a yellow flag and everybody just kept going and going. That’s what we do. You never come into this race feeling like you’re prepared. It proves that we were. We kept recovering and fighting. A couple small tweaks and we’ll be right there next year.”

Earl Bamber: “We showed our strength at Daytona with all the cars finishing and third and fourth place. Coming here, we never really know what to expect. A proud milestone for the whole project and for Cadillac Racing to lead some laps at Le Mans. That’s a cool box to tick. Then we found ourselves in a sort of solid third position. We all learned a lot as a group and the car is very reliable. I think we can take away a couple of good lessons to tune it up and come back and achieve our ultimate goal.”

Richard Westbrook: “I’ve finished third five times now. It’s not a record I’m proud of. But this one honestly I’m proud. We were the best of the rest. In those conditions where it was so bad at certain times of the night, and we saw so many cars go out. On merit I think we deserved third. We were fast in certain conditions but came up a little short. Still, the gap to the leader wasn’t huge. It gives us plenty to work on and come back next year that much stronger.”

Alex Lynn: “We knew coming in that we had to run our race. We had to run clean because we knew Ferrari and Toyota would be super fast and we had to be the car that doesn’t make a mistake and is always there. That is the theme of our season. We always dig in and grind out a result. That’s why I’m so proud of this team and this Cadillac racecar. It never misses a beat, and now we can say on the biggest stage it didn’t even in the first year of the program. It’s only going to get better.”

No. 3 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R

Renger van der Zande: “We’ve come a long way in developing this car with everyone involved. I’m just proud of the third and fourth place and it’s something that is a testament to the reliability of the car. I did my last few laps and I just followed Richard (Westbrook) for a long time and it was awesome. I’m happy with all the effort by everyone.”

Sebastien Bourdais: “Super solid effort by the whole team. Big thanks to GM, Cadillac and everybody at Chip Ganassi Racing. There was a lot of adversity leading up to and throughout the race. I think we can all be proud of the effort we put out on the track, it was very competitive, we just ran out of luck at a couple of points during the race. Ultimately, third and fourth for the team. I’m really happy for everyone involved. I think we would have probably signed up for this result if anybody had told us we’d be fighting for those positions at the end out of 16 cars. We’re going to learn a lot, fix everything that didn’t work, improve everything that did and come back stronger.”

Scott Dixon: “Honestly, it was a lot of fun. Definitely demanding conditions and a tough race as you expect here at Le Mans. Competition was fierce and I’m a little bummed for the 3 car. We had two incidents where we got hit and then we got a penalty. I think without those we would have been fighting for at least a podium spot. Great to see that the 2 car got a podium spot and proud of how hard everyone at Chip Ganassi Racing, Cadillac and GM have worked. It’s pretty special for Cadillac to come back and achieve what they have for being away for so long.”

No. 311 Whelen Engineering Cadillac V-Series.R

Alexander Sims: “It’s been a massive experience for the whole Whelen Engineering Cadillac. Their first time here at Le Mans and it’s a huge learning curve for all of us. Shame that it turned out the way it has. It would have been cool to stay out in the fight and see what we could do. Quite quickly, our focus shifts back to the IMSA championship where we will all join back together at Watkins Glen shortly. We’re right in the championship at IMSA, take the track time we got here, take the learnings from it and get straight back into IMSA.”

Pipo Derani: “It’s been a great experience. Being here with the team for the first time we’ve accomplished so much together. We knew that coming into this race was going to be a massive learning curve for the first time. Le Mans is no easy task. There are so many things to learn, and I think we did learn a lot. Unfortunately, there was an incident in the beginning of the race. But we still used the 23 hours of the race to learn and learn things that perhaps will be beneficial for us whether in IMSA at Watkins Glen in two weeks time or if we come back here next year. Proud of the team, proud of crossing the finish line after such a difficult race. No one gave up and I’m proud of the 311 Whelen Engineering Cadillac.”

Jack Aitken: “It was a very traditional Le Mans. We knew that going in. When you throw the weather in as well, it was a pretty classic Le Mans. After that first lap, I think we did a pretty good job. The whole operation has been impressive. It’s fantastic to see a Cadillac on the podium on the first attempt. Thre are manufacturers that have been doing this the last decade and it’s no easy task at such a unique track and event. We can be proud of the achievement. Personally, we’re sad that we couldn’t be in the fight. Hopefully we can come back next year and challenge and be right up there with the other guys.”

C’était un plaisir. Les conditions étaient exigeantes, la course difficile et la compétition féroce. Je suis un peu déçu pour la voiture n°3. Nous avons eu deux incidents où nous avons été touchés, sans que ce soit notre faute, et ensuite nous avons eu une pénalité. Sans cela, je pense que nous aurions pu nous battre pour une place sur le podium. C’était génial de voir la voiture n°2 finir sur le podium. Je sais à quel point tout le monde chez Cadillac, GM et Chip Ganassi Racing a travaillé dur. C’est vraiment spécial pour eux de revenir et de réaliser ce qu’ils ont fait après avoir été absents et avoir affronté les meilleurs constructeurs du monde jamais vraiment à quoi nous attendre. C’est une étape importante pour l’ensemble du projet et pour Cadillac Racing de faire quelques tours en tête au Mans. C’est une bonne chose à faire. Ensuite, nous nous sommes retrouvés dans une sorte de troisième position solide. Nous avons tous beaucoup appris en tant que groupe et la voiture est très fiable. Je pense que nous pouvons en tirer quelques bonnes leçons pour l’améliorer et revenir pour atteindre notre objectif final.”

Alex Lynn: « Nous savions en arrivant que nous devions faire notre course. Nous devions rouler proprement parce que nous savions que Ferrari et Toyota seraient super rapides et que nous devions être la voiture qui ne commet pas d’erreur et qui est toujours là. C’est le thème de notre saison. Nous nous efforçons toujours d’obtenir un résultat. C’est pourquoi je suis si fier de cette équipe et de cette voiture de course Cadillac. Elle ne rate jamais un battement, et maintenant nous pouvons dire sur la plus grande scène qu’elle ne l’a jamais fait au cours de la première année du programme. Elle ne peut que s’améliorer. »

Richard Westbrook: « Cela fait cinq fois que je termine troisième. Ce n’est pas un record dont je suis fier. Mais cette fois-ci, honnêtement, je suis fier. Nous avons été les meilleurs parmi les autres. Dans ces conditions où il faisait si mauvais à certains moments de la nuit, et où nous avons vu tant de voitures sortir. Au mérite, je pense que nous méritions la troisième place. Nous avons été rapides dans certaines conditions, mais il nous a manqué un petit quelque chose. Néanmoins, l’écart avec le leader n’était pas énorme. Cela nous donne beaucoup de travail pour revenir l’année prochaine encore plus forts. »

No. 3 Cadillac V-Series.R

Renger van der Zande: « Nous avons parcouru un long chemin dans le développement de cette voiture avec toutes les personnes impliquées. Je suis fier de mes troisième et quatrième places, qui témoignent de la fiabilité de la voiture. J’ai fait mes derniers tours et j’ai suivi Richard (Westbrook) pendant un long moment, c’était génial. Je suis heureux de l’effort fourni par tout le monde. »

Scott Dixon: « C’était un plaisir. Les conditions étaient exigeantes, la course difficile et la compétition féroce. Je suis un peu déçu pour la voiture n°3. Nous avons eu deux incidents où nous avons été touchés, sans que ce soit notre faute, et ensuite nous avons eu une pénalité. Sans cela, je pense que nous aurions pu nous battre pour une place sur le podium. C’était génial de voir la voiture n°2 finir sur le podium. Je sais à quel point tout le monde chez Cadillac, GM et Chip Ganassi Racing a travaillé dur. C’est vraiment spécial pour eux de revenir et de réaliser ce qu’ils ont fait après avoir été absents et avoir affronté les meilleurs constructeurs du monde. »

No. 311 Whelen Engineering Cadillac V-Series.R

Alexander Sims: « Cela a été une expérience énorme pour toute l’équipe Whelen Engineering Cadillac. C’est la première fois qu’ils viennent au Mans et c’est une courbe d’apprentissage énorme pour nous tous. C’est dommage que les choses se soient passées ainsi. Cela aurait été cool de rester dans la bagarre et de voir ce que nous pouvions faire. Très vite, notre attention se porte à nouveau sur le championnat IMSA, où nous nous retrouverons tous à Watkins Glen dans peu de temps. Nous sommes en plein dans le championnat IMSA, nous prenons le temps de piste que nous avons eu ici, nous en tirons les leçons et nous retournons directement dans l’IMSA. »

Pipo Derani: « C’est une expérience formidable. En étant ici avec l’équipe pour la première fois, nous avons accompli tant de choses ensemble. Nous savions qu’en arrivant à cette course, nous allions devoir apprendre énormément de choses pour la première fois. Le Mans n’est pas une tâche facile. Il y a tellement de choses à apprendre, et je pense que nous avons beaucoup appris. Malheureusement, il y a eu un incident au début de la course. Mais nous avons quand même mis à profit les 23 heures de course pour apprendre des choses qui nous seront peut-être utiles, que ce soit en IMSA à Watkins Glen dans deux semaines ou si nous revenons ici l’année prochaine. Je suis fier de l’équipe, fier d’avoir franchi la ligne d’arrivée après une course aussi difficile. Personne n’a abandonné et je suis fier de la Cadillac 311 Whelen Engineering”.”S