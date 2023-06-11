Stewart-Haas Racing: NXS Race Report from Sonoma

STEWART-HAAS RACING

NASCAR Xfinity Series: DoorDash 250

Date: June 10, 2023

Event: DoorDash 250 (Round 14 of 33)

Series: NASCAR Xfinity Series

Location: Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway (1.99-mile, 10-turn road course)

Format: 79 laps, broken into three stages (20 laps/25 laps/34 laps)

Race Winner: Aric Almirola of RSS Racing (Ford)

Stage 1 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

SHR Race Finish:

● Cole Custer (Started 26th / Finished 6th, Running, completed 79 of 79 laps)

● Riley Herbst (Started 23rd / Finished 15th, Running, completed 79 of 79 laps)

SHR Points:

● Cole Custer (4th with 488 points, 59 out of first)

● Riley Herbst (10th with 371 points, 176 out of first)

SHR Notes:

● Custer earned his ninth top-10 of the season and his first top-10 in one career NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Sonoma

● This was Custer’s eighth straight top-10. He finished fifth April 1 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, third April 15 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, fourth April 22 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, seventh April 29 at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway, third May 13 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, third May 29 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, and won last Saturday at Portland (Ore.) International Raceway.

● Herbst earned his eighth top-15 of the season and his first top-15 in one career NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Sonoma.

● Herbst finished eighth in Stage 2 to earn three bonus points.

Race Notes:

● Aric Almirola won the DoorDash 250 to score his fourth career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory, his first of the season and his first at Sonoma. His margin over second-place A.J. Allmendinger was 1.868 seconds.

● There were two caution periods for a total of eight laps.

● Thirty-one of the 38 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● John Hunter Nemechek remains the championship leader after Sonoma with a four-point advantage over second-place Austin Hill.

Sound Bites:

“I’m proud of what the No. 00 Haas Automation team did today. To start that far back in the field is not very good at this track so to get a top-10 and get up near the front was great. We drove our way up there. It’s a testament to this team and our perseverance throughout the day. We just stayed after it. It definitely could’ve gotten bad in a few of those situations, but we all kept our heads on straight and got through it to get us another solid finish.” – Cole Custer, driver of the No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang

“I was hoping for a better result for the No. 98 Monster Energy team, but we finished the race, which is good after the bad luck we’ve had the past few races. We had a really strong run in the second stage to get stage points, but we just struggled in the final laps. Excited to have this off week to reset before we head to Nashville for a long stretch of summer races.” – Riley Herbst, driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule is the Tennessee Lottery 250 on Saturday, June 24 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway. The race begins at 3:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by USA and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.