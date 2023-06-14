Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery Takes to the NASCAR Track, June 24

Driver Stefan Parsons to Sport Nelson’s Green Brier Tennessee Whiskey for Xfinity Series Race at Nashville Superspeedway

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (June 14, 2023) – NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Stefan Parsons is teaming up with Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery to showcase the renowned Tennessee Whiskey brand on his suit and 07 SS GreenLight Racing Chevrolet Camaro during the highly anticipated race at Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday, June 24. This collaboration marks an exciting milestone for both parties involved, as it represents the deep history between the two brands.

Whiskey enthusiasts and stock car racing fans alike would be interested to learn that the two have connected legacies. During prohibition, bootleggers would race to transport liquor, like moonshine and whiskey, to mainly rural areas in the Southeast, often working to innovate their cars to support the heavy loads and speed. In North Carolina, drivers would race through Appalachia around tight turns and over mountains to avoid police. The unique skill it took to manage the roads impressed bystanders along the way and ultimately led to the sport of stock car racing’s inception.

“Given our industries intertwining histories for nearly 90 years, a partnership with Stefan felt like a natural fit, ” said Andy Nelson, co-founder of Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery. “He has an obvious and contagious passion for his craft, and I’ve enjoyed getting to know him and his story. We can’t wait to watch Stefan race the 07 Green Brier Chevy at Nashville Superspeedway on June 24th.”

Parsons, along with Nelson and his brother Charlie, also share deep family ties to their respective professions. In 2006, the Nelson brothers discovered their great-great0grandfather’s whiskey still from the 1800s and resurrected the family business. Parsons has racing in his blood from his dad, NASCAR veteran Phil Parsons, and his uncle, 1973 NASCAR Cup Series Champion and 2017 NASCAR Hall of Fame Inductee Benny Parsons.

“As a whiskey enthusiast, I was immediately drawn to the tale of the Nelsons,” said Parsons. “The significance of familial bonds within a career resonated with me, and the shared history between our two families is something I genuinely appreciate. It’s an honor to sport the beloved whiskey brand on my car and suit for this race.”

Fans can see the Nelson’s Green Brier Tennessee Whiskey car and Stefan’s suit at the Nashville Superspeedway June 23-25 for the Xfinity Series race. To learn more about Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery and the family of brands, visit www.greenbrierdistillery.com. For tickets to the Xfinity Series race on June 24, visit www.nashvillesuperspeedway.com.

About Stefan Parsons:

Hailing from Cornelius, NC, Stefan is one of the most recognized names in the NASCAR community. A well-respected driver, Stefan comes from a famous and accomplished family of racers. His father, Phil, recorded a storied 23-year career as a NASCAR driver and currently serves as a FOX NASCAR analyst, while his uncle, Benny Parsons, is enshrined in the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

When not behind the wheel, Stefan is heavily engaged in the racing business. Known for his tireless work ethic and commitment to excellence, industry leaders have taken notice of his valuable contributions to the sport, affording him opportunities at the top levels of NASCAR.

Stefan is a seasoned spokesperson, an established and proven NASCAR driver, and a media and fan favorite; all of which translate to value for brands with which he is aligned.

Parsons joined SS GreenLight Racing in 2023, debuting for the team at Richmond Raceway in April.

About SS GreenLight Racing:

Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2015, the Mooresville, N.C.,-based team has made more than 350 starts with multiple drivers, including Cole Custer, Ross Chastain and Chase Briscoe. SS GreenLight Racing has collected one win (Fontana 2022), eight top-fives, and 23 top-10 finishes.

About Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery:

In 2006, Andy and Charlie Nelson stumbled upon the discovery that their great-great-great grandfather, Charles Nelson, was the founder of Tennessee’s largest pre-Prohibition distillery and produced the original Tennessee Whiskey. The distillery’s history dates back to 1860 and in 2019, Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery bottled the first batch of Green Brier Tennessee Whiskey since 1909. The modern-day distillery, located at 1414 Clinton St. Nashville, TN 37203, is open to the public seven days a week and offers guided tasting experiences as well as an event space and gift and bottle shop. Learn more at https://greenbrierdistillery.com and @nelsonsgreenbrier on Instagram and Facebook.