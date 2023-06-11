Search
Toyota Racing – NXS Sonoma Post-Race Report – 06.10.23

By Official Release

GIBBS SCORES ANOTHER STRONG RUN IN XFINITY SERIES SONOMA DEBUT
Sammy Smith leads all rookies with a top-10 finish

SONOMA, Calif. (June 10, 2023) – Ty Gibbs (fourth) and Sammy Smith (ninth) led Toyota with top-10 finishes in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Sonoma Raceway on Saturday evening.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Sonoma Raceway
Race 14 of 33 – 156.95 miles, 79 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS
1st, Aric Almirola*
2nd, AJ Allmendinger*
3rd, Kyle Larson*
4th, TY GIBBS
5th, Parker Kligerman*
9th, SAMMY SMITH
16th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK
20th, KAZ GRALA
29th, BRAD PEREZ
32nd, CONNOR MOSACK
*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

TY GIBBS, No. 19 He Gets Us Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 4th

Can you talk about your top-five finish here at Sonoma?

“Yeah, I felt like we had a really fast He Gets Us Toyota Supra. Just lost some track position in the end, and we were a little too loose for the most part. We just have to make the right adjustments to keep going. We will keep moving forward.”

SAMMY SMITH, No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 9th

How was your race?

“Yeah, disappointing day for our Pilot Flying J team. I felt like we had a lot of speed in our Supra, just could never get the track position. We kind of fell back on pit stops, so it was kind of frustrating. I feel like we could have run fourth or fifth all day, just never really got up there.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 45 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 22 electrified options.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

