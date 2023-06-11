Toyota Racing – NXS Sonoma Post-Race Report – 06.10.23

GIBBS SCORES ANOTHER STRONG RUN IN XFINITY SERIES SONOMA DEBUT

Sammy Smith leads all rookies with a top-10 finish

SONOMA, Calif. (June 10, 2023) – Ty Gibbs (fourth) and Sammy Smith (ninth) led Toyota with top-10 finishes in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Sonoma Raceway on Saturday evening.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Sonoma Raceway

Race 14 of 33 – 156.95 miles, 79 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Aric Almirola*

2nd, AJ Allmendinger*

3rd, Kyle Larson*

4th, TY GIBBS

5th, Parker Kligerman*

9th, SAMMY SMITH

16th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

20th, KAZ GRALA

29th, BRAD PEREZ

32nd, CONNOR MOSACK

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

TY GIBBS, No. 19 He Gets Us Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 4th

Can you talk about your top-five finish here at Sonoma?

“Yeah, I felt like we had a really fast He Gets Us Toyota Supra. Just lost some track position in the end, and we were a little too loose for the most part. We just have to make the right adjustments to keep going. We will keep moving forward.”

SAMMY SMITH, No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 9th

How was your race?

“Yeah, disappointing day for our Pilot Flying J team. I felt like we had a lot of speed in our Supra, just could never get the track position. We kind of fell back on pit stops, so it was kind of frustrating. I feel like we could have run fourth or fifth all day, just never really got up there.”

