Brett Moffitt | AM Racing Sonoma Raceway June NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway | DoorDash 250

Fast Facts

No. 25 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Brett Moffitt

Primary Partner(s): AM Technical Solutions

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Joe Williams Jr.

Spotter: Tony Raines

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. 929

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

Driver Championship Point Standings: 16th

Team Championship Point Standings: 18th

Notes of Interest:

Inaugural Journey: After spending the past several seasons as a full-time team in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, AM Racing will embark on its inaugural journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season with driver Brett Moffitt for the entire 33-race tour continuing with Saturday afternoon’s inaugural DoorDash 250 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway.

Future Focused: With AM’s inaugural Xfinity journey set to continue at the track surrounded in Wine Country in the heart of Northern California, the team has chosen veteran driver Brett Moffitt to lead the team’s campaign from the driver’s seat aboard the No. 25 Ford Mustang.

Moffitt, a native of Grimes, Iowa hails numerous starts across all three of NASCAR’s National Series, including the 2018 Truck Series championship with Hattori Racing Enterprises.

Moffitt, 30, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a stint at Our Motorsports.

Back For More: The Statesville, N.C.-based team will sport the signage of AM Technical Solutions on the No. 25 Ford Mustang for the 14th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season.

Headquartered in Austin, TX, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994.

AM Technical Solutions is a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents.

AM Minute: Last weekend was a quiet weekend for AM Racing.

However, prior to this weekend’s Xfinity Series race at Sonoma, AM Racing announced that their ARCA driver Christian Rose will attempt his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series debut at Richmond (Va.) Raceway on July 29, 2023.

Rose, a native of Martinsburg, W.V. will pilot the No. 22 Secure Testing Services | Labworks USA Ford F-150 for the Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation race.

Richmond is the first of a limited Truck Series schedule this season for the former Division 1 pitcher turned race car driver.

Thanks For Your Support: With more than 39 percent of the 2023 season complete, AM Racing and Brett Moffitt would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, CForce Bottling Company, Concrete Supply, Destiny Homes, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market, Lane Frost Brand, Mechanix Wear and Mobil 1.

AMerican Heroes: NASCAR and its fans have always put Patriotism and American Pride at the forefront of every race weekend. That same passion runs just as deep at AM Racing, a team whose family lineage is deeply rooted in the Armed Forces and First Responders workforce.

We’re a team whose blood bleeds Red, White and Blue every day, which is why we are proud to launch, AMerican Heroes.

At AM Racing, it is our mission to recognize and highlight the men and women who continue to put their lives on the line every day, as well as honoring and paying respect to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.

We are a nation that is united by one flag, which represents all the liberties and freedoms that we would not be able to enjoy without the sacrifices of those willing to answer the call.

Continuing with Sonoma this weekend, AM Racing will carry the AMerican Heroes livery, which will continue for the remainder of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series seasons.

The team will work to salute all the men and women, past and present, who truly deserve the title of Hero, every weekend.

Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Sonoma Raceway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s inaugural DoorDash 250

will mark Moffitt’s first start at the famed 2.520-mile course.

Crew chief Joe Williams Jr. has elected to bring a new road course purpose Ford Mustang chassis No. 929 for the 79-lap race.

Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Road Course Stats: At NASCAR Xfinity Series tracks classified as a road course, Moffitt has made 15 starts throughout his career earning one pole and one top-10 finish. He also holds an average finishing position of 25.1.

Brett Moffitt NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 97 career Xfinity Series starts, Moffitt has earned two top-five and 26 top-10 finishes, including a second-place outing at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2021. During that tenure, he also holds an average finishing position of 17.8.

He earned a career-best Xfinity Series qualifying effort of fourth earlier this year at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway with AM Racing.

In addition to 96 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 45 NASCAR Cup Series and 92 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to his credit.

Portland International Raceway | Pacific Automation 147 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Portland International Raceway, Brett Moffitt and the AM Racing team attempted to conquer their second road course of the 2023 season.

A solid practice effort for Moffitt and the No. 25 AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang team transferred into the 19th fastest lap in group qualifying on Saturday morning.

From the drop of the green flag in the 13th Xfinity Series season race of the season, Moffitt methodically moved forward and avoided some late-race chaos to maneuver a respectable 12th-place result.

In 13 races this season, Moffit has delivered three top-10s, seven top-15s, eight top-20s and an average finish of 17.8.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Brett Moffit’s crew chief.

He will be crew chief for his 112th NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday and his first on the 12-turn road course.

In his previous 111 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), seven top-five and 24 top-10 finishes.

Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Brett Moffitt, please visit BrettMoffitt.com, like his Facebook page (Brett Moffitt Racing), or follow him on Instagram (@brett_moffitt_racing) and Twitter (@brett_moffitt).

Brett Moffitt Quoteboard:

On Sonoma Raceway: “We are bringing a brand new No. 25 AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang to the race track this weekend and I hope it will prove to be beneficial.

“It is going to be a stacked field on Saturday, but I hope our new Ford Mustang and the extended practice on Friday afternoon will prove to be the key ingredients that allow us to hunt a top-10 finish.

“We are coming off a respectable finish at Portland and definitely recovered from our misfortune at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but we need to start delivering more top-10s and get closer to those top-fives and hope we can be in a position to score a win and put us in the Playoffs.”

On 2023 Season Outlook: “Through the first 13 races, we have definitely showcased speed, but we know we have to turn that speed into performances.

“We are approaching a crucial summer stretch for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and we are doing everything we can to make sure we are prepared to attack and put ourselves in the Playoffs.”

Race Information:

The DoorDash 250 (79 laps | 156.95 miles) is the 14th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2023 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, June 9, 2023, from 1:05 p.m. – 1:55 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag later in the day shortly after 5:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Pacific).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

The family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events in its seventh year of competition.

The team has named Brett Moffitt, Christian Rose and Austin Wayne Self as their primary drivers for the 2023 Xfinity, ARCA Menards Series and Dirt Modified seasons respectively.