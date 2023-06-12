LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Sonoma Raceway

Grant Enfinger, No. 42 Sunseeker Resorts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 35TH

FINISH: 26TH

POINTS: —

Grant Enfinger Post-Race Thoughts: “Overall, it was a tough circumstance getting here, tough for Noah and his whole team, but I really appreciated all of his help in getting me as prepared as he did for this. It was a little bit of a slow start to the race for us, I was just trying not to do anything stupid and put us in a hole. We had a decent Sunseeker Resorts Chevrolet as best as I could tell, but I still have a lot to learn with these things and was trying to take it conservative at the beginning. I didn’t want to mess up any of my shifts or lock up one of the tires or hit anybody, so I was just being as ultra conservative as I could be. That probably got us a little bit behind the eight ball, and the race went green for so long that I ended up going a lap down. Luke made some good calls to get us back on the lead lap, and I think that we actually had decent pace in the second half of the race.

It’s unfortunate the way that we had to play things after going a lap down, but we were fortunate enough to get that last caution to put us back on track with the field. Either way, we were going to end up okay, but I didn’t put any damage to the car and we finished 26th. Overall, I would say that it was a pretty cool experience; I felt like I learned a lot and for the most part I did my job. By the end of the race I still wasn’t quite able to figure out what I was doing wrong in turn 7, but I felt like everywhere else I felt pretty comfortable, and I would consider it to be a good run all things considered. I’m very appreciative of the opportunity from Maury Gallagher, Jimmie Johnson, Mike Beam, Sunseeker Resorts, Luke Lambert and this whole No. 42 team, and Noah, and certainly look forward to him getting back as quick as possible.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 28TH

FINISH: 32ND

POINTS: 30TH

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “It was a tough day in Sonoma for our Allegiant Chevy. I felt like we struggled with the rear grip on our car all day, and for some reason it just didn’t want to respond to the changes as well as we would have hoped. I’m appreciative of Joey Cohen to step in as my crew chief; he and the whole crew did all they could to try and get us handling as best as they could. Unfortunately we had an issue in the late stages of the race and weren’t able to get a caution to get us caught back up, but that’s just how road course racing goes sometimes. We’ll take what we can get and move onto Nashville in a couple of weeks, I’m glad that we have an off week ahead of us to catch up and relax for a little while. There’s no give up with this LEGACY MOTOR CLUB team; we will get there and I really appreciate everyone’s support from our partners and the No. 43 fans.”

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB:

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is a professional auto racing club owned by businessman and entrepreneur Maurice J. Gallagher and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion (NCS) Jimmie Johnson. The club competes full-time in the NCS fielding the Nos. 42 and 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for drivers Noah Gragson and Erik Jones, respectively, along with the No. 84 part-time entry for Johnson in 2023. Richard Petty “The King” serves as team ambassador.

In 2021, Gallagher acquired Richard Petty Motorsports and renamed the team to Petty GMS. With the addition of Johnson to the ownership structure in 2023, the organization rebranded to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (LEGACY M.C.). With a unique title signifying a nod to car clubs of past eras, LEGACY M.C. is an inclusive club for all motorsport enthusiasts to celebrate the past and future legacies of its members, while competing for wins and championships at NASCAR’s elite level.

Based in Statesville, N.C., LEGACY M.C. operates alongside GMS Racing (GMS), which currently fields three full-time entries in the NASCAR Truck Series. Since the formation of GMS in 2012, Gallagher and Mike Beam, team president, have shared incredible success. GMS Racing captured the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship, the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championships and the 2019 and 2020 ARCA East championships, accumulating over 65 wins across six national racing circuits.

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow LEGACY MOTOR CLUB on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and at www.LEGACYMOTORCLUB.com.