Patrick Liddy to debut at the Six Hours of The Glen with Forte Racing’s Huracan #78 GT3 EVO2

Los Angeles, CA – June 14, 2023

Forte Racing by USRT is proud to announce that 25-year-old racer Patrick Liddy will enter the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen under its banner.

The US driver competed with Shane Seneviratne’s team in multiple Lamborghini Super Trofeo campaigns, distinguishing himself as one of the quickest drivers to recently emerge from the one-make series.

The chance to move up the sportscar ladder while staying in a team and an environment he already knows will be a boost as he looks forward to continuing a successful story. Liddy, who was born in Pasadena, had the chance to drive the team’s GT3 Huracan EVO 2 in a test day together with Loris Spinelli in Watkins Glen. Liddy started his career in 2018, entering the North American Lamborghini Super Trofeo series and finishing 3rd in his debut season as Pro-Am.

Forte’s 2023 IMSA campaign is supported by long-standing title partners Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) , O’Gara Coach and Change Racing.

Patrick Liddy, #78 Driver:

“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to step up to the big leagues with Forte racing for the rest of the Endurance season. I have enjoyed working with this crew in Super Trofeo for years, so it has been great to jump into the GT3 car and immediately mesh with the whole team. This opportunity would not have happened without the support of Lamborghini and all of our partners — a Special thanks is also due to Edoardo and Shane. Feelings are very good after our test at Watkins Glen. Let’s go get some podiums!”

Shane Seneviratne, Team Manager:

“We are delighted to continue our collaboration with Patrick Liddy and partner with him for his move to the WeatherTech Sportscar Championship which is always a key step for a driver’s career. I think that moving up within the same organization is an important added value in terms of continuity. He knows the team very well, and we will be able to support him in the best possible way. Patrick had some remarkable seasons with us in Super Trofeo, and I think there are all the components that are needed to perform at a high level this year as well.”