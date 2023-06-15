Conor Daly Teams up with Niece Motorsports and Worldwide Express at Mid-Ohio

SALISBURY, N.C. (June 15, 2023) – Conor Daly will return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 8. Daly will team up with Niece Motorsports for this third start in the series, piloting the No. 41 WWEX Racing Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado.

“I can’t wait to work with everyone at Niece Motorsports again,” said Daly. “Even though we’ve only done a few races together, it feels like I’m part of their family. I have a lot of respect for Al Niece and the supportive partners of the team like Unishippers and Worldwide Express. It means a lot to get to represent for them as well as Chevrolet. Mid-Ohio is one of my favorite tracks and with the experience I have there I think it will be really beneficial in getting me up to speed quickly.”

Daly has seven INDYCAR starts at the Ohio road course, leading 22 laps and completing all but two laps. His best finish at the track came in 2016; a sixth-place result. In addition, the Indiana native has five top-15 finishes in those seven starts.

“We’ve enjoyed working with Conor in the past and are excited to have him join our team again this season,” said Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw. “Conor’s experience on road courses, especially at Mid-Ohio, should be a big benefit for him this weekend. We’re looking forward to getting on track with the Unishippers Chevrolet.”

Unishippers, along with its sister brands of Worldwide Express and GlobalTranz, provides access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions and managed transportation services.

Together, the three brands are the Official Logistics Partner of Niece Motorsports, Trackhouse Racing and NASCAR, and provide sponsorships across the sport as WWEX Racing.

“We’re excited to have Conor take the helm of the No. 41 this season,” said Alissa Cherry, VP of Brand and Content Marketing for Worldwide Express. “He is a multi-faceted, well-regarded driver, and we’re so pleased to have him as a steward of our Unishippers brand.”

Daly, who raced in the DAYTONA 500 this season, also has two NASCAR Cup Series starts at road courses. He raced at Circuit of the Americas earlier this season and at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course in 2022.

In addition to his multiple Cup Series starts, Daly competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America in 2018. In Truck Series competition, Daly has two starts, both at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Between those two starts, Daly has a best finish of 18th.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series visits the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 on Saturday, July 8. The race will air live on FS1, The Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 1:30 p.m. ET.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com | www.niecemotorsports.com

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S., with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.