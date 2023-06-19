Bath Planet Partners with AJ Allmendinger and Kaulig Racing for Chicago Street Course

Bath Planet to Serve as Primary Partner on the No. 16 Camaro ZL1, Scheme Highlights One-Day Bath Remodel Giveaway

Lexington, N.C. (June 19, 2023) – Kaulig Racing announces partnership with Bath Planet and the family of BCI Acrylic brands for the Chicago Street Course with AJ Allmendinger.

Bath Planet, committed to helping homeowners obtain the bathroom of their dreams with out-of-this-world service and down-to-earth prices, accomplishes amazing bath and shower remodels in as little as one day with highly trained, factory certified technicians. Bath Planet’s dedication to standards of excellence in product quality and customer service has earned it the prestigious Good Housekeeping Seal, one of the most trusted and widely recognized consumer symbols in North America.

“We’re excited to welcome our new partnership with Bath Planet and its parent company, BCI Acrylic, Inc. on board our No. 16 car at what is going to be a historic weekend,” says Chris Rice, Kaulig Racing team president. Being a trusted brand by homeowners and providing the highest quality customer service gives us confidence in how our core values at Kaulig Racing align with those of Bath Planet. We hope this is the beginning of what is sure to be a great relationship.”

In addition to the primary partnership, AJ Allmendinger’s No. 16 Bath Planet Camaro will feature a giveaway QR code for fans to enter a sweepstakes to win a one-day bath remodel. Fans can also enter to win at https://bathplanetgiveaway.com/. The contest ends December 15, 2023.

“I’m excited to have Bath Planet on board for the Chicago Street Course,” AJ Allmendinger says. “Street course racing takes me back to my roots and it’s some of the most fun I’ve had racing in my life. It’ll be fun to get there and see what the Cup car is like on this style track. I’m looking forward to putting on a good show and giving away a one-day bath remodel to a fan.”

The Grant Park 220 will take place on Sunday, July 2 with coverage beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBC.



About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 with Justin Haley piloting the No. 31 Camaro ZL1, and an all-star lineup featured in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Haley will continue to drive the No. 31 full-time in 2023, alongside AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. The team will continue to field three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by an all-star lineup that will be announced at a later date, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by Chandler Smith. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.