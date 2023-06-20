The No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 GTP Team Heads to Watkins Glen International to Tackle the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen

(Watkins Glen, NY.) June 20, 2023 – After a long break in the schedule, the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 and Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport (WTRAndretti) returns in action this weekend at the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen. The six-hour endurance event at Watkins Glen International is the third race out of four in the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Championship. The No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 returns to the classic, 3.4-mile road course as defending winners and have their sights set on returning to victory lane.

As Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque handle the full season co-driving duties, the pair will be joined by IMSA Michelin Endurance Championship driver teammate, Louis Deletraz, to complete the WTRAndretti lineup. In the last three events at Watkins Glen, the blue and black stable has started on the front row, featuring two pole positions in 2021, as well as finishing on the podium – including last year’s win. Marking just near the halfway point in the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen proves to be a pivotal race not just on the schedule, but in championship points.

“Watkins Glen was a turning point in our season last year and we are looking for a similar momentum shift this year when we head there,” said Ricky Taylor, full time co-driver of the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06. “Acura has given us an amazing car to fight for GTP victories, and we are prepared and ready to clinch a victory this weekend.”

“For me, Watkins Glen always marks the halfway point of the championship,” said Filipe Albuquerque, full time co-driver of the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06. “We will have Louis and happy to have him back. We’ve been happy at Watkins Glen in the past – we won last year, with an epic ending. We need to learn about everybody, and which manufacturers can do better on such a smooth track now. There is no reason why for us to not go for the win. We’ll keep pushing and get that win that’s been eluding us.”

“I’m really excited to be going to Watkins Glen with WTRAndretti,” said Louis Deletraz, endurance co-driver for the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06. “I haven’t been racing in the Acura ARX-06 since Sebring three months ago so it’s good to be back. Watkins Glen is an important event for us. We have shown that we are fast and are always in contention to win races and we intend to keep doing that. On the driving side, Watkins Glen is a very high-speed track with no runoff areas, mistakes are always punished and that’s a challenge for all drivers but also why we love it. In testing there, the car felt great and we are ready to fight on track.”

“Watkins Glen is a big race and is one of the longest running sportscar races in America,” said Wayne Taylor. “From a team standpoint, it’s one race that we’ve only won once. This year has been tough, but we’ve been competitive at every race, but we’ve had incidents. Now we need to start concentrating on finishing races, certainly in the top three, to start gaining points in this championship. Obviously, we’re third – 60 points behind – but things can change so quickly. Everybody is going into this race with the attitude of ‘Okay, guys, we need to have a good race here, good strategy and we need to get a good result.’ Daytona was really our only good result this year. The other two races should have been good results, but we crashed out right at the end of both races and then Laguna Seca, we finished fourth which was disappointing considering we had won two in a row before. We had a good test at Watkins Glen and so we are looking forward to this weekend. Although, I’ve been checking the weather and its rain. Rain is always an equalizer so will see what happens, but really looking forward to this race.”

The Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen weekend begins with practice on Friday, June 23 at 4:30 p.m. ET on IMSA.TV and qualifying will be held on Saturday June 24 starting at 2:10 p.m. ET, live on Peacock TV. All six hours of flag-to-flag coverage of the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen on Sunday, June 25, will be broadcast live on Peacock TV and USA Network broadcast will begin at 2 p.m. ET through the checkered flag.

The No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 effort and Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport is supported by an outstanding lineup of partners including Harrison Contracting Company, Acura Motorsports, Honda Performance Development and Hammer Nutrition .