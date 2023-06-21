Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Nashville Superspeedway

Ally 400

Nashville Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, June 25 at 7:00 p.m. EDT on NBC

Kaulig Racing has made two starts at Nashville Superspeedway in the NCS with AJ Allmendinger and Justin Haley in the 2022 Ally 400.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned five top-10 finishes.

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Celsius Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger has one NCS start at Nashville Superspeedway and earned a top-20 finish.

In the 2023 season, Allmendinger has led one lap and earned two top 10s and five top-15 finishes.

“Last year we had a good run in the Cup car at Nashville. It feels like another unique oval which makes it a lot of fun for me to drive. It’s not your typical short track; it’s like a crossbreed. Nashville has some speed, but it drives like a short track, and you can maneuver around the racetrack as it widens out. I’ve had a lot of fun the last couple years between Xfinity and Cup. Hopefully, we can go there and do the same; it’s definitely a race track I’ve looked forward to going to over the last two years.” – AJ Allmendinger on Nashville Superspeedway

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley has made two starts at Nashville Superspeedway in the NCS.

So far in the 2023 season, Haley has earned three top-10 finishes.

After completing the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 and Alsco Uniforms 300, Haley now holds the record for the most NASCAR National Series miles completed in a single day by any driver in NASCAR history.

“Nashville hasn’t typically been a track that I have been great at, but we really started putting together some good races leading up to our off week. I do really enjoy racing on concrete surfaces, so I am really looking forward to that aspect. Hopefully we can keep steadily improving like we have been doing.” – Justin Haley on Nashville Superspeedway

Tennessee Lottery 250

Nashville Superspeedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, June 24 at 3:30 p.m. EST on USA

Kaulig Racing has made six starts at Nashville Superspeedway in the NXS and has earned one top-five finish.

So far in the 2023 NXS season, Kaulig Racing has earned three wins, nine top fives, 22 top-10 finishes, two pole awards and 319 laps led.

AJ Allmendinger, No. 10 Bailey Zimmerman Religiously Chevrolet Camaro

AJ Allmendinger has made two NXS starts at Nashville Superspeedway where he has led 48 laps and earned one top-five finish.

the Tennessee Lottery 250 will mark Allmendinger’s third NXS start of the 2023 season.

In his first two starts of the 2023 NXS season, Allmendinger has earned one win and one runner-up finish.

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet Camaro

Daniel Hemric has made two NXS starts at Nashville Superspeedway with an average finish of 15th.

Hemric currently sits 11th in the NXS standings and has earned one top five and six top-10 finishes.

“Nashville is obviously a very important market for our sport. I am excited about what Nashville offers and the way NASCAR has gone about prepping the racetrack by giving us more lanes. It has been fun celebrating some really good times there for myself in the past. I used to watch races from Nashville as a kid. It has been fun to go back there and put on a race over the past two seasons. I look forward to doing it for the third year in a row. Your car needs to be good, and as a driver you have to be on top of it. Hopefully we can do that this weekend and have a good weekend.” – Daniel Hemric on Nashville Superspeedway

Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet Camaro

Chandler Smith will make his first NXS start at Nashville Superspeedway in The Tennessee Lottery 250.

Smith has made two starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) and led 48 laps at Nashville Superspeedway.

Smith currently sits sixth in the NXS standings and has earned one win, four top fives and six top-10 finishes.

“Nashville is always a fun track to race at, because it doesn’t run like any other place we go to. It’s not a mile-and-a-half, it’s smaller, but there’s obviously some similarities between it and those tracks. It’s fully concrete like Dover, so grip levels and tire wear are different than what we usually deal with. It all makes for a fun challenge, and I’m curious to see how the Xfinity car will handle there compared to the trucks.” – Chandler Smith on Nashville Superspeedway



About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 with Justin Haley piloting the No. 31 Camaro ZL1, and an all-star lineup featured in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Haley will continue to drive the No. 31 full-time in 2023, alongside AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. The team will continue to field three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by an all-star lineup, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by Chandler Smith. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.