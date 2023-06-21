LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: Nashville Superspeedway

Race Information

Round: NASCAR Cup Series Race No. 17 of 36

Race Name: Ally 400

Track Location: Nashville Superspeedway, Lebanon, Tenn.

Broadcast: Sunday, June 25th at 7:00 PM ET live on NBC (TV), MRN (Radio) Sirius XM NASCAR Ch. 90

Team Entrants:

No. 42 | Noah Gragson & Luke Lambert – Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet Camaro Zl1

No. 43 | Erik Jones & Dave Elenz – Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro ZL

Noah Gragson, No. 42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Nashville Superspeedway Stats

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Starts: 2; Best start: 6th; Best finish: 8th (2022); Top-10s: 1; Laps led: 2

2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts: 15; Best start: 10th; Best finish: 12th; Laps led: 2; Points position: 33rd

About Black Rifle Coffee Company: Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) is a Veteran-founded coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America. Founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer, Black Rifle develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. BRCC is committed to supporting Veterans, active-duty military, first responders and the American way of life. To learn more about BRCC and save 25% off your first time purchase or subscription, visit Black Rifle Coffee Company and use the code “BRCCMOTOR” at checkout. Follow us on Instragram, Facebook, and YouTube, or subscribe to Coffee or Die’s daily newsletter for updates.

Back to the track: Noah Gragson will return to the track this weekend after sitting out at Sonoma Raceway due to concussion-like symptoms. He was cleared to race on Wednesday and NASCAR has granted Gragson a playoff waiver.

Black Rifle is back: Black Rifle Coffee Company will make its third appearance on Gragson’s No. 42 Chevrolet this weekend. The veteran-owned company began its relationship with Gragson in 2020. They were the primary paint scheme earlier this season at Circuit of the Americas, Charlotte Motor Speedway and for this weekend in Nashville. Additionally, the BRCC colors will appear on the No. 42 later this season at Daytona International Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway and for the season-finale in Phoenix.

See NG: Gragson will be at the Black Rifle Coffee Company display in the Fan Zone at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 25 at 12:00 pm local time signing autographs and handing out Black Rifle Coffee to fans.

Quoting Noah Gragson: “Nashville in one of my favorite cities so to race there is really cool. I’m feeling better and so happy to return this weekend. I’m thankful to Grant (Enfinger) for helping us out at Sonoma, it’s very hard to step away, but I was able to rest and recover and I’m ready to get after it.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Nashville Superspeedway Stats

NASCAR Cup Series: Starts 2; Best start: 9th; Best finish: 11th (2022)

2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats

Starts: 16; Best start: 8th; Best finish: 6th; Top-10’s: 2; Laps led: 17; Points position: 30th﻿

About Allegiant: Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant’s fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit Allegiant.com.

Meet Erik: On Sunday, June 25, Jones will appear in the Fan Zone on stage at Nashville Superspeedway for a Q&A at 2:00 pm local time, and will sign autographs for approximately 100 fans at the United States Air Force activation display in the Fan Zone at 2:20 pm.

Reading with Erik in Atlanta: Students at a Hampton, Georgia elementary school will soon have a fun and unique way to get new books thanks to a collaboration between the Erik Jones Foundation (EJF), Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC) Atlanta, and Atlanta Motor Speedway. The three organizations are teaming up to provide a book vending machine to Rocky Creek Elementary in Henry County, offering an assortment of reading material to be used as a reward for students throughout the school year. Students will be able to purchase reading materials from the machine using tokens earned through scholastic achievements and positive behavior. The cause is part of Jones’ ongoing effort to share his love of reading and help children fuel their own passion for reading. For media who wish to cover the event, a b-roll package will be available – please send requests to JP Payne – jpayne@legacymotorclub.com.

Atlanta Ticket Package: Fans can meet Jones and help a great cause in July at Atlanta Motor Speedway. With a purchase of the Erik Jones Ticket Package, fans will receive a ticket to the Alsco Uniforms 250 on Saturday night, July 8, and access to a Q&A and book reading with Jones earlier that day. Most importantly, each ticket package includes a donation that will be used to purchase more books for Rocky Creek Elementary’s book vending machine. The Erik Jones Ticket Package is $40 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. Fans who already have a ticket to the Alsco Uniforms 250 can still help the cause and enjoy the exclusive Q&A and book reading by purchasing the Erik Jones package add-on for $10. Tickets for the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart weekend, including the Erik Jones Ticket Package, are available now at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com or by calling 1-877-9-AMS-TIX.

Quoting Erik Jones: “Nashville is a track where we don’t have as much on track experience as the rest of the Cup Series tracks, but I have gotten the chance to work the simulator and try to learn the track a little more over the past week and I feel confident in what we have. Obviously, things are a little different on track and in the car, but I feel like with the resources we have it gives us the ability to race at tracks that we do not visit too often and transition smoothly to the race. That helps my confidence going into a weekend like this, I hope we can compete and bring home a solid finish for the No. 43 Allegiant team.”

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB:

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is a professional auto racing club owned by businessman and entrepreneur Maurice J. Gallagher and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion (NCS) Jimmie Johnson. The club competes full-time in the NCS fielding the Nos. 42 and 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for drivers Noah Gragson and Erik Jones, respectively, along with the No. 84 part-time entry for Johnson in 2023. Richard Petty “The King” serves as team ambassador.

In 2021, Gallagher acquired Richard Petty Motorsports and renamed the team to Petty GMS. With the addition of Johnson to the ownership structure in 2023, the organization rebranded to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (LEGACY M.C.). With a unique title signifying a nod to car clubs of past eras, LEGACY M.C. is an inclusive club for all motorsport enthusiasts to celebrate the past and future legacies of its members, while competing for wins and championships at NASCAR’s elite level.

Based in Statesville, N.C., LEGACY M.C. operates alongside GMS Racing (GMS), which currently fields three full-time entries in the NASCAR Truck Series. Since the formation of GMS in 2012, Gallagher and Mike Beam, team president, have shared incredible success. GMS Racing captured the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship, the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championships and the 2019 and 2020 ARCA East championships, accumulating over 65 wins across six national racing circuits.

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow LEGACY MOTOR CLUB on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and at www.LEGACYMOTORCLUB.com.