LLumar extends sponsorship of Hendrick Motorsports

RENEWAL INCLUDES TWO ADDITIONAL RACES WITH THE NO. 9 TEAM IN 2023, THEN TWO PER SEASON THROUGH 2026

CONCORD, N.C. (June 21, 2023) – Eastman Performance Films, LLC, a subsidiary of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN), has extended its sponsorship of Hendrick Motorsports, 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott and the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 team for three additional seasons.

The sponsorship, which features the LLumar® brand of window film and paint protection film, will run through 2026. LLumar will be a primary sponsor of Elliott, 27, for two races each season and a major associate sponsor in all other Cup Series events.

“We are excited to extend our sponsorship with Hendrick Motorsports and the No. 9 team,” said Erin Bernhardt, general manager of Eastman Performance Films, LLC. “This sponsorship has helped increase awareness of the LLumar brand and the benefits of window tint and paint protection film for vehicle and homeowners.”

As part of the extension, LLumar will be the primary sponsor on the No. 9 Chevrolet for two additional races this season: the Aug. 26 regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway and the Oct. 1 event at Talladega Superspeedway where Elliott is the defending race winner. LLumar will also be the primary sponsor at the Oct. 15 Las Vegas Motor Speedway race as previously announced.

“We’re delighted to extend our program with Eastman and the LLumar brand,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “LLumar offers tremendous products that we stand behind through the No. 9 team and in our Hendrick Automotive Group car dealerships across the country. It’s been rewarding to see them win races with Chase, translating to even more success off the track. We look forward to the future and continuing to grow our relationship together.”

LLumar high-performance films help improve the appearance and driving comfort of vehicles as well as enhancing the comfort, appearance and privacy in homes and commercial buildings around the world. The LLumar portfolio of products includes window tint and paint protection films for vehicles, and solar control, decorative and safety and security films for residential and commercial buildings.

“I’m excited to continue our relationship with LLumar and to get two additional chances to get them to victory lane this season,” Elliott said. “I’ve really enjoyed getting to meet many of the Eastman employees over the years, whether it’s at their facilities near tracks where we compete or having them out for the races. I look forward to seeing what we can continue to accomplish together in the coming years.”

ABOUT EASTMAN PERFORMANCE FILMS, LLC:

With over 65 years of experience, Eastman Performance Films, LLC is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high-performance window tint and paint protection film for automotive applications and window film for residential and commercial applications. The company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, USA and is a subsidiary of Eastman Chemical Company. For more information, visit www.llumar.com.

ABOUT EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY:

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company’s innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2022 revenues of approximately $10.6 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.

ABOUT HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS:

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport’s premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (14), points-paying race victories (296) and laps led (more than 78,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 39 different seasons, including an active streak of 38 in a row (1986-2023). The team fields four full-time Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Headquartered on more than 100 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.