The Porsche Sport eBike – Sleek, Minimalist and Pricey

Porsche has built an enviable reputation for design and performance that is based not only on its iconic sports cars but also on the products of Porsche Design. The automaker’s design house is today responsible for everything from watches, eyewear, clothing, and accessories – all with the signature sleek and minimalist aesthetic that characterizes the Porsche brand.

That aesthetic is readily apparent when one notes the sheer presence of the company’s eBikes. These eBikes, from the standard Porsche eBike to the latest off-road Cross Performance model are world-class. However, at the end of 2022, Porsche revealed its latest Sport model – a Porsche eBike offering that raises the bar when it comes to visual appeal and mechanical performance.

Let’s take a deep dive into just why the new Porsche Sport has caused such a stir.

At First Glance

If you mention Porsche to any motoring enthusiast during casual conversation you are almost certain to get a knowing nod. The iconic brand has been stylishly breaking the rules ever since 1931 when it was established by Ferdinand Porsche – and the Sport eBike continues a tradition of masterful design. It follows in the aesthetic footsteps of the iconic 911 sports car thanks to the sterling efforts of the automaker’s design department Studio F. A. Porsche and their partnership with fellow Germans at ROTWILD, a company known for its premium frame designs.

Those designers have reached deep into the ethos of Porsche to produce something out of the ordinary The latest Sport eBike model is said to take inspiration from the flowing, minimalist lines of the Porsche Taycan, but it’s the flat tube ‘organically shaped’ full-suspension carbon frame that steals the show.

The tubes were designed by Studio F.A. Porsche and ROTWILD to better reflect light – and they do so with an undeniable sense of style. The curves of this magnificent machine are proof that functionality and striking good looks can work harmoniously together to create something truly special.

The designers at Porsche were determined that essential equipment such as brake and shifting cables would not interfere with the flowing lines of the bike. The result is that these components are hidden within the frame. This emphasises the minimalist and elegant design, a feature that is echoed by the Aero seat post with its integrated LED rear light and deceleration signal.

Adding to the visual appeal of this striking bike is the fact that the rear shock is seamlessly integrated with the top tube. The result is an eBikevibe that looks and feels lighter than offerings from competing brands. The ‘upside down’ MAGURA forks add to the appeal. The suspension seems to take inspiration from equipment featured on high-end motorcycles – and that adds to

the understated, yet bold image that this velo electrique so successfully projects. The combination of cutting-edge suspension technology and the Fox rear dampers provide exceptional ride comfort.

The sleek lines of the Sport’s frame are complimented by an uncluttered Shimano colour display that provides information on speed, distance traveled, and that all-important battery range. As per the Porsche marketing material, the fact that the brake cables are hidden inside the frame allows the rider an unobstructed view, and allows them to focus on what is important – the road ahead.

Porsche has gone the extra country mile in ensuring that not only does this the Sport look good enough to cause envious looks on urban streets or light dirt tracks, but that it can also take the inevitable knocks that daily use will supply. The Crankbrothers Iodine 2-wheel set is a case in point, they’re easy on the eye, but also tough as nails.

Under the Skin

Given that this premium eBike shares the same genetics as Porsche’s groundbreaking sports cars, it will come as no surprise that performance is part of this eBike’s DNA.

At the heart of the Porsche Sport is a Shimano EP8 drive unit, delivering a very respectable 85 Nm of torque and up to 15,5mph motor support. Those who have any fears about the battery life of electric bikes can put those fears to rest when it comes to the Porsche Sport. The 630-watt-hour battery pack will provide enough power from a single charge to keep you on the road (or dirt) for a distance of between 60 and 70 miles. The battery will charge to around 80% in approximately 2.5 hours and from zero percent charge to 100% in around 5 hours.

The premium Shimano XT Di2 electronic 11-speed gear shift system is incredibly efficient at reducing the fatigue usually associated with pedaling alongside the electric motor. However, when it does come time to stop, the MAGURA MCi high-performance brakes, with their oversized brake discs will bring you to a halt quickly and safely.

Is the Porsche Sport Worth the Money?

The Porsche website provides a retail price of $11,750. Now that is by no means pocket change, but considering that you will have access to cutting-edge technology and that uniquely Porsche design, it may be a small price to pay. And you get the satisfaction of knowing that you are enjoying a bike that is at the bleeding edge of eBike evolution.

The Bottom Line

When the rubber of the Porsche Sport’s new Continental ‘Speed King’ hybrid dirt/tarmac tyres hits the road, you immediately realise that you are part of a uniquely Porsche experience. This is not only an incredibly versatile eBike, but also one that takes both aesthetics and mechanical sophistication to new heights. Yes, it’s pricey, but if you are looking at a Porsche of either the four or two-wheel variety you are probably not going to suffer from sticker shock.

In short, this is an eBike that simply ticks all the right boxes – and looks incredible doing it.

If you want to enjoy the pride of ownership that comes as standard with every Porsche product, act quickly. According to the Porsche website, deliveries are only going to be available until August 2023.