LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Statement

By Official Release

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB has elected to withdraw the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago.

The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made.

