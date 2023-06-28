Nexus Auto Transport Sponsors NASCAR Driver Dawson Cram At Inaugural Chicago Street Race

DENVER, N.C. (June 28th, 2023) – CHK Racing is excited to officially announce a partnership with NASCAR Driver Dawson Cram and Nexus Auto Transport, to sponsor the No. 74 Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 125 at the Chicago Street Course on July 1st. The partnership was developed in conjunction with The Magnifyde Agency.

“I am very excited to be a part of the inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series street race from Chicago and it is an honor to be bringing in a brand new sponsor, Nexus Auto Transport, for their first race. This unique event was created in part as a way to create new opportunities to attract new sponsors like Nexus Auto Transport, to the sport. I couldn’t think of a better partner to have for my first-ever NASCAR Xfinity Series road course race,” said Dawson Cram.

While Dawson Cram needs a dedicated, efficient team to take on the streets of Chicago, it’s the same thing at Nexus Auto Transport. The company offers car shipping for personal and commercial-use across the country to all 50 states.

Whether you’re a car dealer or a family of four, it doesn’t matter. Nexus Auto Transport goes the extra mile with their easy-to-use AI-boosted car shipping calculator, to get an instant quote. They pride themselves on having a five-star support staff around the clock with personalized service.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 125 at the Chicago Street Course will also be a home-race event for Nexus Auto Transport, with their company’s headquarters in Chicago.

Saturday’s race will also mark the debut for Dawson Cram on a road course in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The race will be Cram’s forth career-start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, after running over 30 races in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

The Nexus Auto Transport No. 74 Chevrolet Camaro will take the track from Chicago, beginning this Saturday at 5pm ET on USA Network.

For more information on Nexus Auto Transport, visit https://nexusautotransport.com/.

ABOUT NEXUS AUTO TRANSPORT

Nexus Auto Transport is an industry-leader in auto-transport services. The company is based in Chicago, IL and has been in business for over seven years, with over 90,000 cars transported, a carrier network of over 59,000, as well as over 15,000 enclosed shipments. With operations in all 50 states, Nexus Auto Transport prides itself on being the most reliable car shipping company in the industry today.

ABOUT DAWSON CRAM

Dawson Cram is a rookie in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for CHK Racing. Cram started racing in Mini Dwarf race cars in his hometown of San Diego, CA. Prior to joining the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Cram’s racing experience included various starts in legends cars, Super Trucks and late models in the Whelen All-American Series, as well as the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Cram comes from a family with deep roots in racing. His father Kevin Cram was the crew chief for driver Bill Elliott in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2000.

ABOUT THE MAGNIFYDE AGENCY

The Magnifyde Agency connects brands to exceptional marketing opportunities. After years of professional and personal experience, The Magnifyde Agency has not only found rapid success in growing brands through NASCAR’s demographics, but across a wide variety of marketing ventures.