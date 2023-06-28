Toyota Racing – Weekly Preview – 06.28.23

This Week in Motorsports: June 26-July 2, 2023

· NCS/NXS: Chicago Street Race – July 1-2

· ARCA WEST: Irwindale Speedway – July 1

PLANO, Texas (June 28, 2023) – After much anticipation, the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series teams take on the streets of Chicago this weekend.

NASCAR National Series – NCS | NXS

Truex continues strong performance… Martin Truex Jr. followed his Sonoma race win with another strong finish as the New Jersey-native earned a runner-up result in Nashville to expand his points lead to 18 with nine races to go in the regular season. Truex has five road course victories in his NASCAR Cup Series career, including four victories at Sonoma Raceway.

Bell desires another road course victory… Christopher Bell continued his strong season with another top-10 run in Nashville, which moved the Oklahoma-native inside the top-five in the point standings. Bell earned his first career NASCAR Cup Series win on the Daytona Road Course and added another road course win at the Charlotte ROVAL last season.

Nemechek continues to lead … John Hunter Nemechek added to his points advantage after a sixth-place finish at Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday afternoon. Nemechek, who is scheduled to participate in NASCAR Night at the Chicago Cubs game on Thursday, comes into Chicago with a nine-point advantage in the Xfinity Series standings.

Xfinity drivers with street course experience… Connor Mosack and Parker Chase enter this weekend with something that most of their competition doesn’t have – street course experience. Mosack, who makes his first of three scheduled starts with Joe Gibbs Racing, has back-to-back podium finishes in TA2 competition on the Nashville Street Course, while Chase, who will be behind the wheel of the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra for Sam Hunt Racing, also has multiple podium finishes in street course competition in Detroit, Long Beach, California, and St. Petersburg, Florida.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA West

Hingorani desires a return to the winner’s circle… Sean Hingorani has had several strong runs in national ARCA competition the past several weeks, including a third-place finish on Saturday evening at Elko Speedway, but the California-native returns to ARCA West competition this weekend. Hingorani is second in the points, just 12 markers out the lead.

