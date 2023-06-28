Search
Weekend schedule for Chicago Street Race

By Angela Campbell

The NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series travel to Chicago’s Grant Park this weekend for the inaugural Chicago street race and music festival. The Black Crowes will perform a pre-race concert Saturday before the Xfinity Series race while The Chainsmokers will close out the night after the race.

But, before The Chainsmokers take over the stage, the Cup Series drivers will be introduced as part of a special event. The fans will also be included with a crowd selfie and a group photo of the Cup Series drivers to commemorate the event.

Prior to the Cup Series Grant Park 220 race, Miranda Lambert and Charley Crockett will provide the musical entertainment.

The CRAFTSMAN Truck Series is off and will return to competition on July 8 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

NASCAR Press Pass will be available after qualifying and post-race for each series.

All times are Eastern.

Saturday, July 1

11 a.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – All entries – USA

12 Noon: Xfinity Series Qualifying
Impound (Groups A & B) Multi-Vehicle/Two Rounds
USA

1:30 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – All entries – USA

2:30 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying

Impound (Groups A & B) Multi-Vehicle/Two Rounds
USA/MRN/SiriusXM

5 p.m.: Xfinity Series race – The Loop 121
Stages 15/30/55 Laps = 121 Miles)
USA/MRN/SiriusXM
The Purse: $1,627,771

Sunday, July 2

5:30 p.m.: Cup Series Grant Park 220
Stages 20/45/100 Laps = 220 Miles
NBC/Peacock/MRN/SiriusXM
The Purse: $7,565,807

Angela Campbell
Angela Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
