Legacy Motor Club withdraws Jimmie Johnson entry from Chicago race amid family tragedy

Legacy Motor Club announced Tuesday afternoon that the No. 84 Chevrolet piloted by Jimmie Johnson would not compete as scheduled in this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicago.

“Legacy Motor Club has elected to withdraw the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago,” the team revealed in a statement. “The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made.”

The announcement came after reports from various news sources, including FOX 23 of Tulsa, Oklahoma, that Johnson’s father and mother-in-law, Jack and Terry Janway, along with their 11-year-old grandson, Dalton, were found dead at their home in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Police are currently investigating the incident as a murder-suicide.

NASCAR released a statement, saying, “We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson’s family,” NASCAR said in a statement. “The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson & Janway families.”