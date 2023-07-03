Keselowski Finishes 24th in Chicago Street Race

Chaotic Afternoon in Historic NASCAR Event

CHICAGO (July 2, 2023) – Brad Keselowski overcame an early misfortune Sunday in a chaotic race on the Chicago Street Course to finish 24th in the Elk Grove Village Ford.

Historic rains moved in Sunday morning and delayed in the initial start, nearly pushing the race to Monday, but clear skies prevailed giving way to the green flag not long after the scheduled green flag. Keselowski began the day from the 20th position, but was pushed into the tire barriers just a few laps in, unfortunately giving up his track position.

He went on to finish the opening stage in 35th at lap 20, as the field eventually all switched to dry tires just after the stage end. From there, three cautions waved in stage two with Keselowski working back up to 22nd by lap 44, which ended the stage under yellow.

At that point, NASCAR deemed the race would end at lap 75 due to approaching sunset. Four more cautions flew over the final 27 laps, including one that sent the race to NASCAR overtime, with Keselowski finishing the day 24th.

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway next weekend for the second time this season, with race coverage Sunday night set for 7 p.m. ET on USA, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.