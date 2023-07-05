Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Atlanta Motor Speedway

Quaker State 400 Presented By Walmart

Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, July 9 at 7:00 p.m. EDT on USA

Kaulig Racing has made six starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the NCS and has earned a best finish of seventh with Justin Haley.

So far in the 2023 season, Kaulig Racing has earned one runner-up finish, seven top-10 finishes and has led 24 laps.

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solution FARMSMART Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger has made 14 NCS starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He has led one lap and earned three top-10 finishes.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Allmendinger has led one lap and earned three top 10 and six top-15 finishes.

“Our superspeedway program has been pretty good. There’s just a different way you race at Atlanta now with the aero package that we run. Track position is really critical; it’s really tight so it’s hard to maneuver around. It’s very important to stay up front and I think handling will be a key because it’ll be hot and the track will be really slick. I felt like we learned some stuff at the first race there this year so we can come back and be better for this race.” – AJ Allmendinger on Atlanta Motor Speedway

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley has made five NCS starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

In 2022, Haley earned an 11th-place finish, a seventh-place finish and led one lap at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Haley has earned one top five and four top-10 finishes with a best qualifying effort of third.

Haley earned a runner-up finish in the first-ever race at the Chicago Street Course and led 23 laps, the most he has led in a single race.

After completing the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 and Alsco Uniforms 300, Haley now holds the record for the most NASCAR National Series miles completed in a single day by any driver in NASCAR history.

“We’re going into Atlanta with some confidence as a team after having an opportunity to go for a win on Sunday in Chicago. Atlanta has always been one of my favorites in both the Xfinity and the Cup Series. With it being a speedway track, it has been one we have adapted well to at Kaulig Racing. It’s such a fun and unique track with high speeds and shorter distance. I’m super excited to log some more laps in the Xfinity Series as well this weekend!” – Justin Haley on Atlanta Motor Speedway

Alsco Uniforms 250

Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, July 8 at 8:00 p.m. EDT on USA

Kaulig Racing has made 22 starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the NXS.

In total the team has earned one win, nine top fives, 16 top-10 finishes and has led 119 laps at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

So far in the 2023 NXS season, Kaulig Racing has earned four wins, 10 top fives, 26 top-10 finishes, two pole awards and has led 419 laps.

Justin Haley, No. 10 Campers Inn RV Chevrolet Camaro

Justin Haley has made five NXS starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the NXS with Kaulig Racing, finishing no worse than 10th in his five starts.

His best finish at the track in the NXS is third, which came in 2020.

During his NXS career, Haley earned a total of four wins, 23 top fives, 67 top-10 finishes and 196 laps led.

“We’re going into Atlanta with some confidence as a team after having an opportunity to go for a win on Sunday in Chicago. Atlanta has always been one of my favorites in both the Xfinity and the Cup Series. With it being a speedway track, it has been one we have adapted well to at Kaulig Racing. It’s such a fun and unique track with high speeds and shorter distance. I’m super excited to log some more laps in the Xfinity Series as well this weekend!” – Justin Haley on Atlanta Motor Speedway

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet Camaro

Daniel Hemric has made eight NXS starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway where he has earned three top fives, five top-10 finishes and led 45 laps.

Hemric secured his career-best finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the spring race earlier this year where he finished second.

Hemric currently sits ninth in the 2023 NXS standings and has earned one top five and eight top-10 finishes.

“The pre-race preparation for Atlanta is no different than how we prepared earlier this year. The place has continued to evolve, and the grip of the race track has continued to change. I feel like our package has been really good there and I look forward to building off of it and utilizing our teammates. I am ready to put our standard superspeedway mindset to work and go after it.” – Daniel Hemric on Atlanta Motor Speedway

Chandler Smith, No. 16 Roofing Georgia Chevrolet Camaro

Chandler Smith has made one NXS start at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Smith is currently fifth in 2023 NXS points standings with one win, four top fives and seven top-10 finishes.

“It’s always nice to head back to my home state of Georgia for a race. I’m hoping that this time will be a bit different than the last one in Atlanta. We definitely have the speed to compete on superspeedways, but we didn’t get to show that in the race in March. It’s going to be really important for myself, Daniel and Justin to work together this weekend, so hopefully we get hooked up and stay together.” – Chandler Smith on Atlanta Motor Speedway



About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 with Justin Haley piloting the No. 31 Camaro ZL1, and an all-star lineup featured in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Haley will continue to drive the No. 31 full-time in 2023, alongside AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. The team will continue to field three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by an all-star lineup, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by Chandler Smith. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.