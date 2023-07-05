NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at Honda Indy Toronto named Tiffany Gate Grand Prix of Toronto

Rev & Run 5K will follow the NASCAR Pinty’s Series race on Friday, July 14th

TORONTO (July 5, 2023) – The gourmet food provider Tiffany Gate has been named title sponsor of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series street race on Friday, July 14, during the 2023 Honda Indy Toronto, set for July 14-16. The headline race of the opening day of the annual motorsports festival at Exhibition Place is now named the Tiffany Gate Grand Prix of Toronto.

Tiffany Gate, a Freshstone brand, has spent over 30 years working with food service providers to create delicious, fresh food that can fit every Canadian’s needs. Fans will have the chance to sample Tiffany Gate Fresh Gourmet premium pasta and potato sides in Thunder Alley during all three days of the Honda Indy Toronto.

“We are thrilled to be the title sponsor on opening day of this world-class motorsports festival,” said Jennifer Booth, Partnership & Media Manager at Freshstone Brands Inc. “This opportunity will allow Tiffany Gate a chance to promote our new retail brand, Tiffany Gate Fresh Gourmet, and we look forward to engaging with race fans over the weekend showcasing a few of our delicious, fresh sides.”

The Tiffany Gate Grand Prix of Toronto caps off Your Ontario Honda Dealers Present Honda Fan Friday which offers all fans complimentary general admission – including open first-come, first-served grandstand seating – with a voluntary donation to Make-A-Wish® Canada. Make-A-Wish fundraising activities have been an integral part of Toronto’s marquee racing event for more than a decade. To date, a cumulative total of $905,000 has been raised and each dollar will go toward granting wishes for children living with critical illnesses.

“We’re honoured to add Tiffany Gate to our fantastic list of Honda Indy Toronto partners as the new title sponsor of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series race. Tiffany Gate’s involvement provides further momentum to Fan Friday to increase the charitable impact that this great weekend in downtown Toronto will have again,” said Jeff Atkinson, president of Honda Indy Toronto. “Our festival goers having the opportunity to sample an assorted selection of Tiffany Gate’s classic comfort food is also a great new feature added to Thunder Alley.”

Following the Tiffany Gate Grand Prix of Toronto, which wraps up Your Ontario Honda Dealers Present Honda Fan Friday benefiting Make-A-Wish® Canada on Friday, July 14, runners and walkers can race in a 5K or 1K on the Honda Indy Toronto track in the inaugural REV & RUN. The 5K course is a two loop route that runs through the Exhibition Place grounds and along Lake Shore Blvd., following the same track used by NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers competing in the Honda Indy Toronto. The 1K course is a family-friendly route that travels through pit lane and down the main straightaway to the Prince’s Gates.

Honda Indy Toronto 2-Day General Admission tickets are still available at $75, offering the best weekend value. Single Day General Admission is $50 for Saturday and $60 for Sunday. Children 12 and under are admitted free (general admission and paddock) with a ticketed adult providing an exceptional family value.

Honda Indy Toronto is an unforgettable weekend for the whole family. The event’s Rookie Racers program immerses the youngest attendees into the sport with fun experiences. Thunder Alley will be filled with numerous activities and interactive displays including Honda World. Many diverse food options and additional festival gathering points will continue to upgrade the experience for 2023.

All attendees are encouraged to use Toronto’s GO Lakeshore West Train to Exhibition Station for the easiest commute without the worry of traffic or parking at the Honda Indy Toronto. For $80, GO Transit is offering a combo ticket which includes 2-Day General Admission and two daily round trip fares for transportation to and from the event. Single-day combo options are also available at hondaindy.com/GO. Children 12 and under ride free on Go Transit.

For more ticket pricing, event schedule and festival information, visit hondaindy.com.

About Honda Indy Toronto:

Honda Indy Toronto is a world-class motorsports festival which takes place annually on a 2.874-kilometre (1.786-mile), 11-turn temporary circuit using the streets surrounding Exhibition Place near Lake Ontario in downtown Toronto. The event features many attractions, food trucks, interactive displays and activities, and supports local charities. Honda Fan Friday offers general admission courtesy of the Ontario Honda Dealers Association through a voluntary donation. To date, $905,000 has been raised for Make-A-Wish® Canada. As one of Ontario’s largest annual sporting events with the first race held in 1986 first known as the Molson Indy, it has become a prestigious meeting place for some of the world’s fastest race car drivers including past NTT INDYCAR SERIES champions like Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden, Simon Pagenaud and Will Power as well as Canadian racing greats Scott Goodyear, James Hinchcliffe, Greg Moore, Alex Tagliani, Paul Tracy, Jacques Villeneuve, Robert Wickens, and more. Canadian Devlin DeFrancesco is planned to be in the 2023 starting field. Honda Indy Toronto is owned and operated by Green Savoree Toronto, ULC, whose affiliates also promote three additional INDYCAR SERIES races: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding (March 3-5, 2023), The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the 2023 Accord Hybrid (June 30-July 2, 2023) and Grand Prix of Portland (Sept. 1-3, 2023).

For more information, visit hondaindy.com, ‘like’ its Facebook page @HondaIndyToronto or follow the event on Twitter @HondaIndy and Instagram @HondaIndy using #indyTO.