RFK Advance | Atlanta II

Atlanta II Event Info:

Track Info: Atlanta Motor Speedway, 1.5-mile Superspeedway

Date: Sunday, July 9

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Hampton, Georgia

Format: 260 laps, 400 miles, Stages: 60-100-100

TV: USA

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 5:35 p.m. ET, Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 7 p.m. ET, Race (USA, NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Atlanta for the second race date of the season at the highest-banked intermediate track on the circuit.

Jack Roush has 13 wins all-time in Atlanta including six Cup wins.

The annual summer race also switches to a nighttime event, a change from years’ past at the 1.5-mile track.

6 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Matt McCall

Partner: Castrol Edge

17 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: Fastenal

Keselowski at Atlanta

Starts: 17

Wins: 2 (2017, 2019)

Top-10s: 10

Poles: —

Keselowski makes his 18th Cup start at Atlanta this weekend where he is a two-time winner with an average finish of 14.4.

Keselowski won at the now Superspeedway first in 2017 after starting fifth and again in 2019. Most recently, he led 47 laps this spring and finished second in the fifth race of 2023. Overall he’s led laps in nine different Atlanta races and finished top-10 10 times.

He carries an average starting position of 15.1 into the weekend with a career-best effort of P2 in 2014. Overall he has six top-10 starts, including a P4 starting spot this spring.

He also made eight Xfinity Series starts with six top-10s including two P2 finishes. He also made four Truck starts.

Buescher at Atlanta

Starts: 10

Wins: —

Top-10s: 3

Poles: —

Buescher makes his 11th Cup start in Atlanta where he has three top-10s and a best finish of seventh (twice – 2021, 2022). He also finished ninth in 2019.

Last season Buescher crossed the line seventh in an incident, and was also involved in a crash in the fall to finish 33rd. Most recently, he finished 35th after leading five laps and being involved in a mid-race crash.

Buescher has an average qualifying position of 19.3 with a career-best effort of seventh this spring.

He also finish fourth in the Xfinity Series in 2015.

RFK Historically at Atlanta

Cup Wins: 6 (Mark Martin, 1991, 1994; Kurt Busch, 2002; Carl Edwards, 2005, 2005, 2008)

RFK at Atlanta: RFK has 275 starts at AMS in NASCAR’s three major touring series totaling 13 wins, 60 top fives, 113 top-10s and nine poles while leading 3,206 laps and turning over 105,000 miles.

AMS/RFK History: RFK competed in its first NASCAR event at AMS on March 20, 1988, finishing 31st after getting involved in an early crash. Just three years later the organization claimed its first win there in the fall of ‘91 with the No. 6 Ford. RFK won its first of seven NXS races at the track in the spring of ’97. The team’s top outing at AMS came in the fall of 2005, when the organization placed four cars inside the top seven, with three cars finishing in the top five including race winner Carl Edwards. Altogether, in the two races at AMS in 2005, RFK posted six top-five finishes and two wins.

Spring Forward: All but one of RFK’s Cup wins at AMS came in the fall, with the only spring win coming in 2005. Three of RFK’s seven NXS wins came in the fall.

RFK Atlanta Wins

1991-2 Martin Cup

1994-2 Martin Cup

1997-1 Martin NXS

1998-2 Martin NXS

2000-1 Martin NXS

2002-2 Busch Cup

2005-1 Edwards Cup

2005-1 Edwards NXS

2005-2 Edwards Cup

2008-1 Kenseth NXS

2008-2 Edwards Cup

2011 Edwards NXS

2012 Stenhouse NXS

Last Time Out & Where They Stand

Chicago: Chris Buescher turned in his eighth top-10 of the season Sunday at Chicago, which was also his eighth-straight top-10 on a road course, the longest streak of any active driver. Brad Keselowski finished 24th on the streets of downtown Chicago.

Points Standings (17: 11th, 6: 13th): Buescher enters the weekend 11th in points, while Keselowski is not far behind in 13th with just eight races remaining in the regular season.

By the Numbers at Atlanta

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

194 6 39 74 4 57313 2135 17.8 17.9 85969.5

56 7 19 31 5 10362 961 10.8 11.3 15543

25 0 2 8 0 2988 110 12.6 17.3 4482

275 13 60 113 9 70663 3206 15.8 16.3 105994.5