Is It Better to Replace or Repair a Cracked Windshield?

When your windshield is cracked, you may wonder if it’s better to repair or replace it. After all, a cracked windshield isn’t just an aesthetic issue—it can also reduce your visibility when driving and put you at risk of being pulled over by the police for having an unsafe vehicle. The good news is that there are a few key factors to consider when deciding between replacing or repairing your broken windshield. You can decide whether to repair or replace your damaged windshield with the following information.

1. Contact a Professional

When considering whether you should repair or replace your cracked windshield, consulting with a professional is essential. A qualified technician can accurately assess the damage and recommend the best option for keeping your car safe and secure. You may need windshield replacement if the crack is severe or near the edge of the windshield. They can also answer questions about the process and advice on preventing future windshield damage.

2. Assess the Severity of the Crack

Assessing the severity of a cracked windshield is essential in deciding whether to repair or replace it. A more serious break may require a replacement, while a minor crack or chip can often be repaired. When evaluating the severity of your windshield damage, you should consider factors such as size, depth, and location of your car window.

If the crack is smaller than a dollar bill and not in an area that obstructs your view when driving, you can get away with repairs instead of full replacement. On the other hand, if the crack is larger than two inches long or located near any edges or corners of your car window—or if there are multiple cracks—then you’ll most likely need to replace it for safety reasons.

3. Consider the Location of the Damage

Full windshield replacement is usually recommended if the crack or chip is located within six inches of an edge. These areas are often more vulnerable to further cracking and pose a greater risk to drivers. In addition, if the crack is located in the driver’s field of vision, you should replace your windshield so that visibility isn’t impaired when driving.

Suppose the damage is near a sensor or camera part of your vehicle’s safety system (like the ones for lane-keeping assist and automatic emergency braking). In that case, you might need a replacement to ensure you can still use these safety features properly.

4. Evaluate Your Safety Concerns

Once you’ve evaluated the severity and location of your windshield damage, you must consider any other factors that could influence your decision. If further damage may occur due to extreme weather conditions or road debris, replacing your car window may be the best option. Similarly, if you plan to sell or trade-in your vehicle soon, replacing the windshield could improve its value and make it more attractive to buyers.

Deciding to repair or replace a cracked windshield can be difficult, but with the right information and advice from a professional, you’ll be able to make an informed choice. By assessing the severity of your windshield damage, evaluating its location on your car window, considering any safety concerns, and consulting with an expert technician, you can decide whether repair or replacement is the best option for keeping your vehicle safe and secure.