LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Race Information

Round: Race No. 19 of 36

Track Location: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Georgia

Race Name: Quaker State 400

Broadcast: Sunday, July 9th at 7:00 PM ET live on USA Network (TV), PRN (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Team Entrants:

No. 42 | Noah Gragson & Luke Lambert – Sunseeker Resorts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

No. 43 | Erik Jones & Dave Elenz – Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Noah Gragson, No. 42 Sunseeker Resorts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Atlanta Motor Speedway Stats

NCS Starts: 3; Best Start: 22nd, Best Finish: 12th (Spring 2023)

NXS Starts: 6; Poles: 2; Best Finish: 2nd (2020), Top 5s: 3, Top 10s: 5, Laps led: 58

NCTS Starts: 2; Best Start: 3rd; Best Finish: 2nd (2018), Laps led: 43

2023 NCS Season Stats

Starts: 17; Best Start: 10th (COTA); Best Finish: 12th (Atlanta), Current points position: 32nd

-About Sunseeker Resorts: Opening in 2023, Florida’s newest luxury resort located in Charlotte Harbor is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor occupies over 22 waterfront acres with 785 guest rooms, including 189 Signature Sunsuites™. Set upon the Peace River and Florida Gulf Coast, this premier resort offers 20 original food and beverage concepts; including seven stand-alone restaurants, eleven bars and lounges, two poolside offerings and a 25,000-square-foot multi-dining experience. Additional hotel amenities include a waterfront promenade, two unique rooftop and waterfront pool experiences, 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space, full-service spa and salon, a 7,100-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with four group exercise studios with specialty instructor lead classes, three retail and market shops, and an 18-hole championship level golf club exclusive to hotel guests only. The resort is conveniently located within a short drive of Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Sarasota, St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and Tampa airports. For more information, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com. Follow us on Instagram: @sunseekerresorts and like us on Facebook: @sunseekerresorts﻿.

Shake and Baconate: Through his partnership with Wendy’s, Noah Gragson made Chicago sizzle -literally. Click here and here for a recaps of his ‘day in the life’ in the ‘Wendy City’. Gragson was involved in many on-track incidents but battled back from two laps down to a 25th place finish in the historic inaugural Chicago Street Race.

Best finish so far: Gragson returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend, where he garnered his best finish of this season. During the event in March, Gragson was the series fastest entry on restarts with an average speed of 181.308 mph.

Quoting Noah: “We had a really fast car last time out in Atlanta – we passed so many cars, the pit crew was fast, it was one of our most well executed events. This race is so much like a plate race, and I had so much fun in the spring. It was one of those races you wanted just a few more laps to see what we could have done. I’m looking forward to it and it should be exciting under the lights.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Atlanta Motor Speedway Stats

NCS Starts: 9; Best Start: 10th; Best Finish: 4th (Fall, 2022); Top 5s: 1; Top 10s: 3; Laps Led: 10

NXS Starts: 2; Best Start: 2nd; Best Finish: 3rd (Spring, 2016); Top 5s: 1; Top 10s: 1

NCTS Starts: 1; Best Start: 2nd; Best Finish 7th (2015) Top 5s: 1; Top 10s: 1; Laps Led: 37

2023 NCS Season Stats

-Starts: 18; Best start: 8th; Best finish: 6th; Top-10’s: 3; Laps led: 17; Points position: 30th﻿

About Allegiant: Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant’s fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com.

Chicago in the rearview: Erik Jones started the inaugural Chicago Street Race in 21st position and was involved in an early on track incident dropping him back to 35th. Throughout the race conditions ranged from wet streets to dry and Jones climbed his way back into the top-15 by the end of Stage 2. Due to impending darkness, NASCAR made the call to shorten the race from 100 to 75 laps, and Jones ended up finishing the action-filled event in 16th.

Hot-lanta streak: In his last two appearances at the 1.54-mile oval, Jones recorded two top-10 finishes. Last year during this event, he scored a fourth-place finish. The last outing at Atlanta, Jones was in 17th place in the closing laps. He nosed it up the middle line in the pack, advancing nine spots in the final lap, finishing the race in 8th place.

Elenz in Atlanta: During his tenure at JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series, No. 43 crew chief Dave Elenz built a strong resume for himself at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. In eight starts, Elenz has coached four different drivers to a pole, a victory with Kevin Harvick, four top-fives and six top-10 finishes.

Meet Erik: Former United States Air Force Thunderbird Michelle “MACE” Curran will appear alongside Jones at the Fan Stage on Saturday at 2:00 pm for a #READwithErik event. Jones will read the book authored by Curran titled Upside Down Dreams. The event will be open to the public, and books will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. After the reading, Jones and Curran will hold a private meet and greet for guests who have purchased the Erik Jones ticket package. Click here for details

Quoting Erik Jones: “Atlanta has been good to us ever since they reconfigured the track. We’ve had three strong performances in a row, so I am always looking forward to getting back there. I think our superspeedway package is strong, and Atlanta is a bit different in the fact that there is some handling that comes into play more than your typical Daytona or Talladega. I think it plays out well for us. I hope we have similar speed, we made a good run to the finish and picked up a lot of spots. I believe we will have a shot of performing really well.”﻿

