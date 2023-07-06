Wright Motorsports Heads North for Canadian Competition

NEXT UP: CHEVROLET GRAND PRIX

CANADIAN TIRE MOTORSPORT PARK | JULY 7-9

BOWMANVILLE, Ontario. (July 6, 2023) – The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship officially enters the second half of the 2023 race season this weekend with round six, the Chevrolet Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. Based roughly 50 miles northeast of Toronto, Ontario, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park will host the only international race of the year for the WeatherTech series. Driving the No. 77 Wright Motorsports VOLT Lighting Porsche 911 GT3 R, Alan Brynjolfsson and Trent Hindman will look to better last year’s third-place finish in Sunday afternoon’s Grand Prix.

“Alan and Trent had a strong performance here last year, and after a recent test at the track, we feel good heading into this event,” said Team Owner John Wright. “The drivers know this circuit well, and we’ve had success here in the past. We are well prepared and ready to fight for more championship points.”

After last month’s Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen, the WeatherTech Championship returns to the sprint format, with Sunday’s race time lasting two hours and forty minutes. The short race time drops the required driver lineup back to the two full-season drivers and sees the grid drop from 57 cars to 36. This weekend’s race will also feature four of IMSA’s five classes, as the LMP2 prototype class will sit out this weekend’s event.

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, formally known to race fans as Mosport, has been a long staple of the North American sports car racing calendar. The permanent picturesque road course sits on 900 acres of rolling, green hills, running for 2.5 miles with ten turns. The combination of elevation changes, high-speed straights, and sweeping corners, makes it a challenging circuit for competitors and a favorite among race fans.

The Chevrolet Grand Prix will air live Sunday, July 9 on NBC for fans in the United States, starting at 12:00 PM ET. The international stream will be live on imsa.tv, starting at 12:00 PM ET. IMSA Radio will offer live comprehensive coverage of all sessions on imsa.radio.com. For schedule information, visit imsa.com.

Alan Brynjolfsson

It has been discouraging that IMSA has made Porsche the slowest car on the grid three out of five races, but that is not something I can control. I keep training, practicing, and testing, and will give it my all. We tested for two days and have done all we can, it is now in the hands of the BoP Gods to see how competitive our car is compared to the field.

Trent Hindman

CTMP is a racetrack Alan and I know all too well – we’ve been fortunate to have success here in the past and have always shown speed throughout any evolution of VOLT Racing. We were able to get on track for a two-day test just after Watkins Glen, all thanks to the efforts of our Wright Motorsports team. Between the opportunity to test and our history at CTMP, I think we have high hopes and expectations for our weekend.

Wright Motorsports

Wright Motorsports is the premier Porsche race engineering facility in Ohio and a multi-series and international racing team known for superb car preparation, expert race strategy, and driver development. Located in Batavia, Ohio, it is owned and directed by John Wright, a certified Porsche factory-trained technician. As a crew chief John Wright has played a key role in winning eight driver and seven team championships in World Challenge, IMSA (ALMS) and the Grand-Am Rolex Series. Wright Motorsports won the team championship in Porsche GT3 Cup USA in 2012, 2013, and 2015, and went on to win the Pirelli World Challenge Overall, Sprint, Team, and Manufacturer’s titles in 2017. In 2020, the team captured the GT World Challenge America Am championship. In 2021, Wright Motorsports had a wildly successful season, capturing nine championships across their five racing efforts.

