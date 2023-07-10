Burton Finishes 28th In Rain-Shortened Quaker State 400

A spin early in Sunday night’s Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway ended a promising start for Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team.

Burton started the race from a Cup-career-best fifth place and was racing in the top five on Lap 18 when he spun off Turn Two.

As Burton slid across the track, all four tires on DEX Imaging Mustang were flattened, necessitating a tow to pit road.

Between the time lost getting back to pit road and the subsequent repairs to the underside of his car, Burton rejoined the race five laps behind the leaders and in 37th place.

The DEX Imaging team continued to work to improve their position. At the end of the first 60-lap Stage, Burton received the free pass that goes to the first driver a lap or more behind.

Then a spin by eventual winner William Byron on Lap 81 allowed Burton to move to three laps down. Another caution at Lap 124 saw him get another free pass, bringing him to two laps behind the leaders.

Another caution flag at Lap 156 brought another free pass, and Burton was then just one lap off the pace.

When rain sent the field to pit road at Lap 185, Burton was in position to rejoin the lead lap, but before the race could be restarted the rains picked up and the race was called at that point, leaving him with a 28th-place finish.

Next up for Burton and the Wood Brothers team is the Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 16.

About DEX Imaging

DEX Imaging is the digital document imaging division of Staples, the world’s largest business solutions provider. DEX sells and services the broadest selection of copiers, printers and data management solutions, such as HP, Konica Minolta, Canon, Kyocera and numerous others.

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES:

Reducing Operating Costs

Reducing Paper Consumption

Increasing Productivity

DEX Imaging has been the recipient of virtually every industry award since the company’s inception, including the JD Power & Associates Award for Best Customer Experience, the prestigious ProTech Service award by Konica Minolta, the Diamond Premier Dealer Award by Kyocera, and the Elite DEALER Award by ‘ENX’ magazine. Other accolades include being named ‘Best Place to Work’ by numerous business journals in the markets DEX serves.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glenn’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Harrison Burton in the famous No. 21 racer.