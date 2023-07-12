JR Motorsports — NXS New Hampshire Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

RACE: Ambetter Health 200 (200 laps / 211.6 miles)

DATE: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Broadcast Information – TV: 3 p.m. ET on USA / Radio: 2:30 p.m. ET on PRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Sam Mayer

No. 1 Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions Chevrolet

Sam Mayer heads up the east coast to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for his third career NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the 1.058-mile oval.

The Franklin, Wis. native is coming off a fifth-place finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway after a thrilling comeback following an on-track incident in the final stage.

In 27 starts on tracks measuring 1 to 1.5 miles in length in his NXS career, the young driver carries eight top-five and 17 top-10 efforts.

Last week’s run has kept Mayer seventh in the NXS Championship point standings with nine races remaining in the regular season.

Josh Berry

No. 8 JARRETT Chevrolet

Josh Berry’s two starts at New Hampshire have resulted in one top-10 finish (eighth) in 2021 and a pole position in last year’s event, in which he led 11 laps on the day.

At 1-mile tracks in the NXS, Berry has earned a victory (Dover Motor Speedway), four top-five and six top-10 finishes in nine career starts.

In Berry’s first start at NHMS in 2021, he was subbing for an injured Michael Annett and logged an eighth-place finish.

In two starts on 1-mile ovals this season in the NXS, Berry has one top-five and two top-10 finishes.

JARRETT Logistics Systems will be on the No. 8 Chevrolet for the second straight week and the fifth race this season.

Brandon Jones

No. 9 Menards/Watts Chevrolet

Brandon Jones has made six NXS starts at the “Magic Mile” and has scored two top-10 finishes. His best was a sixth place effort during the 2018 season.

In 34 starts at 1-mile ovals in the NXS, Jones has recorded one win (Phoenix 2020), four top-five and 14 top-10 finishes, while leading the field for 176 laps in total.

Crew chief Jason Burdett has called the shots for seven events at New Hampshire in the NXS and has recorded one win (2022), three top-five and six top-10 finishes.

Jones currently sits 15th in the championship point standings, 81 points under the playoff cutline with nine races remaining in the regular season.



Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet Justin Allgaier heads into this weekend’s NXS event at New Hampshire as the defending race winner on the “Magic Mile.”

Allgaier started third and led 47 laps en route to his first victory at the New England track last season.

In 11 NXS starts at Loudon, Allgaier has earned three top fives and eight top 10s to accompany the victory. Additionally, Allgaier has placed third or better in the last three races in The Granite State.

In his NXS career on tracks between 1 and 2 miles in length, Allgaier has scored 12 wins, 74 top fives and 139 top 10s in 223 starts.

Driver Quotes

“New Hampshire is a track that we have not had the best luck at but I am looking forward to getting back there and capitalizing on all I have learned to have a good finish. My No. 1 team put together a solid car for me last week to fight back from that incident in the final stage and grab a solid fifth-place finish, so I hope we can continue on to another top-five effort while contending for the win.” – Sam Mayer

“New Hampshire has been a really strong track for us as of late, and it’s always a nice feeling coming back to a track as the defending race winner. Hopefully we can execute the same way we did here last year and come away with another victory with our BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet. I know that Jim (Pohlman, crew chief) and all the guys on this No. 7 team are ready to go, so we’ll see what we can do.” – Justin Allgaier

“We were pretty good at New Hampshire the last two seasons, getting a pole last year and running really well late into the race. It’s a tough place to race, as flat as it is, which puts a premium on how your car handles. We’ll take the JARRETT Chevrolet up there and give it our best shot this weekend, hopefully getting some consistency back to enter the playoffs with some momentum.” – Josh Berry

“New Hampshire races like a big short track with the long straightaways, tight turns and just how flat the track is overall. It’s a tough place to get around but Jason (Burdett, crew chief) and this team knows how to build a strong car for this place and I can’t wait to get there this weekend. We’re due for a good run and hopefully that starts this weekend.” – Brandon Jones

JRM Team Updates