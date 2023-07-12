Weekend schedule for New Hampshire

The NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and the Whelen Modified Tour travel to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for a full weekend of practice, qualifying and racing while the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series has a week off from competition.

Kevin Harvick, who is retiring at the end of 2023, leads all active drivers with four wins (2019, 2018, 2016, 2006) and is looking for his first victory this season. In his first Cup Series race since his retirement at the end of 2021, Ryan Newman will drive the No. 15 Ford for Rick Ware Racing. He has three previous victories at the 1.058-mile track in 2011, 2005 and 2002.

Denny Hamlin (2017, 2012, 2007), Kyle Busch (2017, 2015, 2006), Brad Keselowski (2020, 2014) and Joey Logano (2014, 2009), each have multiple wins at the 1.058-mile track.

JR Motorsport’s Justin Allgaier will have the advantage heading into Saturday’s Xfinity Series Ambetter Health 200 as the defending race winner and the only driver in the field who has been to victory lane at New Hampshire.

All times are Eastern

Friday, July 14

3:15 p.m.: Whelen Modified Practice (All Entries) No TV

6:45 p.m.: Whelen Modified Qualifying (2 Laps/All Positions) No TV

5:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice (All Entries) USA

5:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – Impound

Single Vehicle, 1 Lap, All Entries) USA

Post Xfinity Qualifying on NASCAR Press Pass

Saturday, July 15

12:05 p.m.: Cup Series Practice (Group A & B)

USA/PRN/SiriusXM

12:50 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – Impound

Group A & B, Single Vehicle, 1 Lap, 2 Rounds

USA/PRN/SiriusXM

Post Cup Series Qualifying on NASCAR Press Pass

3 p.m.: Xfinity Series Ambetter Health 200

Stages 45/90/200 Laps = 211.6 Miles

USA/PRN/SiriusXM

The Purse: $1,226,689

Post Xfinity Series Race on NASCAR Press Pass

6 p.m.: Whelen Modified Tour Mohegan Sun 100

100 Laps = 105.8 Miles)

FloRacing.com

Sunday, July 16

2:30 p.m.: Cup Series Crayon 301

Stages 70/185/301 Laps = 318.46 Miles

USA/PRN/SiriusXM

The Purse: $7,520,319

Post-Cup Series Race on NASCAR Press Pass