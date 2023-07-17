Jr III Racing makes Lime Rock Park debut

Lakeview, Conn. (17 July 2023) – As prototypes return to Lime Rock Park for the first time since 2013, Jr III (“Junior-Three”) Racing will look to make history as the team makes its LRP debut this weekend. Jr III Racing will be competing in two 45-minute races with IMSA’s VP Racing SportsCar Challenge (VPRC) with the Saturday race day slated to be an intense one with a double-header schedule.

VPRC has had three rounds of competition this season starting at Daytona International Speedway and the most recent being at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park (CTMP). Jr III Racing has entered into all three events with Bijoy Garg behind the wheel of the No. 3 Jr III Racing Ligier entry.

Twice, Garg has had to learn the track for the first time during the race weekend. But, he’s shown very well, claiming pole at every track so far. Garg has also ran the fastest lap of race one to secure pole position on two of three race two events.

During Garg’s first race weekend at Daytona International Speedway, Garg scored a third place finish in his first sports car race. Garg went on to Sebring International Raceway and swept the weekend with back to back wins. Most recently Garg drove to two second place finishes at CTMP.

“This will be my first time at Lime Rock Park,”said Garg. “I’m really confident in both the team and the car. I believe that we can get a setup down and I can adjust to the track quickly. Jr III Racing has always brought a fast car for me to drive and I’m excited to see what we can do at Lime Rock Park and hopefully grab a couple more wins.”

Although Jr III Racing will be making its Lime Rock Park debut, the team comes with a secret weapon and that is the team’s engineer Scott Heckert. Heckert grew up just over an hour south of Lime Rock Park in Ridgefield, Connecticut. Heckert took his first driving school at Lime Rock Park with Skip Barber Racing school and then went on to compete at the track in 2015 scoring a fourth place finish in Trans Am – TA2 and came back with Pirelli World Challenge in 2016 to grab a third place finish. Heckert returned in 2018 with Pirelli World Challenge and started the race from pole position.

Jr III Racing will start on track action at Lime Rock Park on Friday July 21. Both VP Racing SportsCar Challenge races will take place on Saturday July 22 and will be aired live on the Peacock app at 9:05 am ET and 3:05 pm ET.