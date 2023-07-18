Sam Mayer, Embraces Road Course Challenges at Road America as the NASCAR XFINITY Series Takes Center Stage, July 29

ELKHART LAKE, Wis., July 18, 2023 – Road course racing doesn’t float to the top of a favorite list for many young NASCAR drivers, but one young talent is breaking the mold with his exceptional experience and passion behind the wheel. Meet Sam Mayer, a rising star from Franklin, Wisconsin, whose early introduction to road course racing has set him apart from his peers in the world of stock-car racing.

Mayer’s journey into motorsports started at the tender age of 4, when he discovered his passion for racing in a go-kart. From that moment on, his fate was sealed, and he embarked on a remarkable journey, honing his skills at Franklin Karts and Badger Kart Club in Dousman. Road racing quickly became his “bread and butter,” shaping him into the formidable road course expert he is today.

“It’s how I grew up,” Mayer fondly recalls, emphasizing how road course events have always been a confidence builder for him. His love for road racing is unwavering, and he embraces each opportunity to compete on these unique tracks, especially the beloved Road America, cherished by the racing community.

Currently in his second full-time season, driving the No. 1 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, Mayer’s dedication to road course racing has led him to the NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Road America on July 29. Alongside this event, he relishes competing at tracks such as Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, the roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and Bristol Motor Speedway.

“Road America is one of the tracks that’s at the top of my list,” Mayer proudly declares.

Despite facing challenges in previous events at Road America, including a chain-reaction incident in 2021 and a 20th-place finish in 2022, Mayer’s unwavering determination fuels his desire to excel at the legendary track. His impressive experience extends beyond NASCAR, having competed in a pair of Trans-Am Series races in a Camaro, securing a remarkable TA2 victory at Road America during the 2021 season.

Preparing for the forthcoming race, Mayer is well aware of the changes that have taken place at Road America. The track underwent a significant resurfacing project in October 2022, including pit lane, fine grading, a new base layer, and a brand-new final surface asphalt layer. The first repaving since 1995 promises a faster and more challenging track, requiring precise car setup and driving finesse.

Mayer anticipates that the track will be exceptionally fast, and he and his crew chief, Taylor Moyer, are leaving no stone unturned in fine-tuning their car setup for the race.

“On the driver’s side, it’s going to be fast,” Mayer confidently expresses. “We’re going to be hauling the mail around that place. It’s going to be tons of fun, and I’m looking forward to seeing what it provides for these XFINITY cars.”

He also recognizes the challenges that await his team. Nevertheless, he trusts in their resources and expertise to ensure they perform exceptionally well from the moment they hit the track.

Even amidst the demanding schedule, Mayer intends to cherish time with family and friends during his visit to Elkhart Lake, where Road America is located.

Mayer’s eyes light up with enthusiasm when asked about his favorite section of the track. “I love the back section around Canada Corner,” he shares. “You take Canada Corner, and you kind of go up the hill through the esses right there.”

For Mayer, stringing together a strong lap at the 14-turn track is challenging. He highlights the importance of precise braking, optimizing braking power, and downforce in the XFINITY cars. Additionally, he emphasizes the need to avoid spinning the tires on the exit, as the track can be notoriously slick.

As Sam Mayer gears up for the NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Road America, fans and fellow racers eagerly await to witness his road-course prowess on display once again.

The NASCAR XFINITY Series weekend will be jammed with on-track and off-track action as the Porsche Carrera Cup, OPTIMA Ultimate Street Car Challenge, and GRIDLIFE will also be on the schedule. There will also be open karting and Super Moto at the Briggs & Stratton Motorplex.

Event details, ticket pricing, and camping information can be found at www.roadamerica.com or by calling 800-365-7223. Anyone 16 years old and under is FREE with a paying adult at the gate. Racing runs rain or shine.

Fans will also be able to check out a special Friday night Road America Challenge winged sprint car doubleheader at the Plymouth Dirt Track featuring the Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series. Located just five miles from Road America at Sheboygan County Fair Park, the 1/3-mile Plymouth Dirt Track will have shuttles to transport fans to and from Road America.

Adult ticket prices are only $30, and kids 7-11 get in for $11.

Fans are encouraged to buy tickets in advance.

The pit gates open at 2 p.m., and the spectator gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Qualifying begins at 6:30 p.m., and racing begins at 7 p.m.

Advance ticket buyers will not need to stop at the Will Call window to pick up their tickets. They can present a barcode for each ticket they purchase via email or the tickets section of the MyRacePass app.

The gate will open to advance ticket buyers before race day ticket buyers, so not only will advance ticket buyers have a seat but the opportunity to pick their seat. Additional event details, including ticket purchase information, is available at this link: https://bit.ly/RAChallenge

