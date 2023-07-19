JR Motorsports — NXS Pocono Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Pocono Raceway

RACE: Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 (90 laps / 225 miles)

DATE: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Broadcast Information – TV: 5:30 p.m. ET on USA / Radio: 5 p.m. ET on MRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Sam Mayer

No. 1 Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions Chevrolet

Sam Mayer returns to Long Pond, Pa. for his third career start at Pocono Raceway, the site of his first start in the NASCAR Xfinity series in 2021.

In 15 starts on tracks measuring over 2 miles in length in the NXS, the young driver has notched two top-five and four top-10 finishes.

The Franklin, Wis. native was on the rise to a solid top-five finish last week at New Hampshire Motor Speedway until a multi-car incident in the closing laps relegated him to an 18th-place effort.

The 20-year-old Mayer currently sits ninth in the championship standings, 63 points above the playoff cutline.

Josh Berry

No. 8 Tire Pros Chevrolet

Josh Berry has two starts at Pocono, with the best finish of third coming in last year’s event on the 2.5-mile triangle. In those starts, his average finish is a solid 6.0 and he’s led nine laps.

At tracks 2 miles or greater in NXS competition, Berry has amassed 16 starts, with five top-five and nine top-10 finishes.

Tire Pros rejoins the No. 8 team this weekend, marking the eighth time he has run those colors this season.

With the NXS Playoffs eight races away, Berry and the No. 8 team are currently sixth in the series standings, 105 points above the cut line for postseason contention.

Brandon Jones

No. 9 Menards/Pelonis Chevrolet

Brandon Jones has made seven NXS starts at the “Tricky Triangle” and has scored two top-10 finishes. His best was a seventh-place effort during the 2021 season.

In 51 starts at tracks measuring over 2 miles in length in the NXS, Jones has recorded seven top-five and 22 top-10 finishes, while leading the field for 155 laps.

Crew chief Jason Burdett has called the shots for six events at Pocono in the NXS and has recorded two top-five and four top-10 finishes.

Jones currently sits 15th in the championship point standings, 60 points under the playoff cutline with eight races remaining in the regular season.



Justin Allgaier

No. 7 Reese’s Ice Cream Chevrolet

Justin Allgaier heads to Pocono third in the NXS standings with just eight races remaining in the regular season.

In seven previous starts at Pocono, Allgaier has scored two top fives and four top 10s, with a best finish of second coming in 2017.

Allgaier qualified on the pole for this event last year, leading 22 laps before taking the checkered flag in the seventh position.

On tracks 2 miles or greater in the NXS, Allgaier has earned one win (Indianapolis – 2018), 22 top fives and 41 top 10s in 80 career starts.

Driver Quotes

“Pocono is a fun track and I am looking forward to getting more laps there to really improve from my first two starts. I am confident that we can turn our luck around this weekend and hopefully get this No. 1 Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions Chevrolet up front to contend for the win.“ – Sam Mayer

“We’ve been really strong at Pocono over the last couple of years. It’s always been a track that I enjoy coming to. It’s definitely unique, with each corner having its own distinct challenges. I know that Jim (Pohlman, crew chief) and everyone on this Reese’s Ice Cream team are ready to get there and see what we can do. If we unload the same way we have been here lately, I see no reason why we won’t find ourselves in a position to fight for the win on Saturday.” – Justin Allgaier

“Pocono lives up to its name as the Tricky Triangle, because of the three very different corners. We had a good run here last year with a third-place finish but we need to start making ground in the points, and a win this weekend for Tire Pros and our No. 8 team is exactly the way to make that happen.” – Josh Berry

“We had a really good car last week in New Hampshire and we were able to close in on the playoff cutline. JRM dominated this race last season and this No. 9 team has been hard at work to bring the same speed this weekend. Pocono is a tough track but I know this team will do everything possible to make sure we are battling towards the front again this week.” – Brandon Jones

JRM Team Updates