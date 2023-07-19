Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Pocono Raceway

HighPoint.com 400

Pocono Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, July 23 at 2:30 p.m. EDT on USA

Kaulig Racing has made two NCS starts at Pocono Raceway, earning top-25 finishes in both starts.

So far in the 2023 season, Kaulig Racing has earned one runner-up finish, a third-place finish, nine top-10 finishes and has led 30 laps.

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger has made 22 starts at Pocono Raceway and has led five laps and earned two top-10 finishes.

The Pocono 400 will mark Allmendinger’s first NCS start on the Tricky Triangle since 2018.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Allmendinger has led seven laps and earned one top five, four top 10 and seven top-15 finishes.

“Pocono is definitely one of the most unique, tougher racetracks that we go to with all three corners being completely different. I think this is a track that track position is key, but because of how long the track is, strategy is really important. I’m looking forward to the challenge of it. Our speed at bigger racetracks has been good this year and Pocono is a track that if we get right, we can get some good points at. Hopefully we unload solid and have speed to put together a good race and rebound from last week.” – AJ Allmendinger on Pocono Raceway

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley has made two NCS starts at Pocono Raceway.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Haley has earned one top five and five top-10 finishes with a best qualifying effort of third.

Haley’s best finish of the season came from his runner-up finish in the first-ever race at the Chicago Street Course where he led 23 laps, the most he has led in a single race.

After completing the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 and Alsco Uniforms 300, Haley now holds the record for the most NASCAR National Series miles completed in a single day by any driver in NASCAR history.

“I always love going to Pocono. The speed in our cars at the bigger tracks right now is really good, so I’m happy to get on track and keep working toward great finishes. Pocono is a challenging track and so unique it makes it that much more enjoyable to drive” – Justin Haley on Pocono Raceway

Pocono Mountains 225

Pocono Raceway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, July 22 at 5:30 p.m. EDT on USA

Kaulig Racing has made 13 NXS starts at Pocono Raceway and has earned three top fives, eight top-10 finishes and 31-laps led.

So far in the 2023 NXS season, Kaulig Racing has earned four wins, 14 top fives, 30 top 10-finishes and four pole awards.

Daniel Suarez, No. 10 LeafHome Water Solutions Chevrolet Camaro

Daniel Suarez has made two NXS starts at Pocono Raceway, earning a top five and a top-10 finish In both starts.

Suarez won the NXS championship in 2016, claiming three victories that same year at Michigan, Dover and the championship finale at Homestead-Miami.

“This is a great opportunity for me. The Kaulig Chevrolets have been fast all year and I can’t wait to get in one and see how we do. I have always liked racing in the Xfinity Series and there are so many good memories from those days. This isn’t going to be an easy race. The competition is tough these days and Pocono is one of the toughest tracks on the circuit. I want to thank Kaulig for giving me a chance.” – Daniel Suarez on Pocono Raceway

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Camaro

Daniel Hemric has made five NXS starts at Pocono Raceway, where he has earned one top five, four top-10 finishes and 18-laps led.

Hemric currently sits seventh in the 2023 NXS standings and has earned three top five and 10 top-10 finishes.

“Pocono is a place that is always fun from the driver’s seat. It really comes down to racing yourself and trying to make as smooth lap times as possible. A lot of throttle time is also key. Hopefully we can do that this weekend. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to go there and have a good weekend and see what the team can unload for us and how we can execute the weekend.” – Daniel Hemric on Pocono Raceway

Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet Camaro

Chandler Smith will make his first start at Pocono Raceway in the NXS in the Pocono Mountains 225.

Smith won the 2022 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) race at Pocono Raceway after qualifying in second.

Smith sits fifth in the NXS points standings with one win, five top five and eight top-10 finishes.

“I’ve got a lot of fond memories of racing at Pocono, obviously with winning in Trucks last year. It’s a difficult track to set up for since all three corners are different. You’re going to have to compromise to get at least one turn right compared to the other two. We ran pretty much full throttle through turn two there last year in Trucks, but I think it’ll feel a bit different in NXS cars. It’s a challenge, and I enjoy it the that reason.” – Chandler Smith on Pocono Raceway





About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 with Justin Haley piloting the No. 31 Camaro ZL1, and an all-star lineup featured in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Haley will continue to drive the No. 31 full-time in 2023, alongside AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. The team will continue to field three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by an all-star lineup, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by Chandler Smith. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.