Wings Etc. Grill and Pub to make 2023 season premiere at Pocono with Jeremy Clements Racing

Spartanburg, SC – Jeremy Clements Racing is ecstatic to have Wings Etc. Grill and Pub back for 2023. Wings Etc. will make their season debut as primary sponsor at the Tricky Triangle this coming weekend, kicking off the first of a three-race deal that will also include Michigan and the Indy Road Course later in August. The Pocono Mountains 225 will take place Saturday, July 22 on the 2.5-mile Tri-oval and will mark Jeremy’s 450th career start.

“It’s awesome to not only have Wings Etc. back with us this year but also great that we were able to expand our partnership to three races this year as well,” said Clements. “So, if you want some good food and great times make sure to find one of the Wings Etc. Happiness Centers near you,” Clements went on to say.

Joining Wings Etc. Grill and Pub as associate sponsors will be: Whitetail Smokeless, Beech Ridge Barber, Spartan Waste, Matman Designs, E3 Spark Plugs, ELITE Towing & Recovery LLC, Dynamic Quality Paintware, Nordic Logistics, Mechanix Wear, Wix Filters, Carolina Driveline, Cometic and ZMAX.

RACE PREVIEW

Track: Pocono Raceway

Date: Saturday, July 22nd, 2023

Broadcast Information – TV: 5:30 pm EST on USA

FAST FACTS

Best Start 9th – 2021

Best Finish 3rd – 2020

8th career start at Pocono Raceway

JCR TEAM

Team: No. 51

Crew Chief: Mark Setzer

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

Engine: Clements Racing Engines

ABOUT WINGS ETC GRILL & PUB

Wings Etc. founded by Jim Weaver, is a family-friendly Grill & Pub that offers a winning concept and a fun environment and currently has 80 locations in 14 states and franchises sold in 15 states. Wings Etc. has a diverse menu featuring our Award-Winning Jumbo Wings, Burgers, Wraps, Salads, Cold Beer and More!! We have been voted “Best Wings” in our home market (South Bend) for over two decades in a row! We have TONS of HDTVs tuned to the very best sports programming and popular daily food and drink specials that make every day a great day to stop by. And don’t forget we have “Size Does Matter” lunch specials 7 days a week. Visit www.wingsetc.com for more information and a location near you.