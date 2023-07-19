LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: Pocono Raceway

Race Information

Round: Race No. 21 of 36

Track Location: Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

Race Name: High Point.com 400

Broadcast: Sunday, July 23rd at 2:30 PM ET live on USA Network (TV), MRN (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Team Entrants:

No. 42 | Noah Gragson & Luke Lambert – Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

No. 43 | Erik Jones & Dave Elenz – US Air Force Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Noah Gragson, No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Pocono Raceway Stats

NCS Starts: 1; Best Start: 22nd; (2022) Best Finish: 24th; (2022); Top 5s: 0; Top 10s: 0; Laps Led: 0

-NXS Starts: 4; Best Start: 1st (2020); Best Finish: 1st (2022); Wins: 1; Top 5s: 2; Top 10s: 3; Laps Led: 52

-NCTS Starts: 1; Best Start: 8th (2017); Best Finish: 24th (2017); Top 5s: 0; Top 10s: 0; Laps Led: 0

2023 NCS Season Stats

Starts: 19; Best Start: 10th (COTA); Best Finish: 12th (Atlanta); Top 5s: 0; Top 10s: 0; Points: 33rd

-About Sunseeker Resorts: Opening in 2023, Florida’s newest luxury resort located in Charlotte Harbor is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor occupies over 22 waterfront acres with 785 guest rooms, including 189 Signature Sunsuites™. Set upon the Peace River and Florida Gulf Coast, this premier resort offers 20 original food and beverage concepts; including seven stand-alone restaurants, eleven bars and lounges, two poolside offerings and a 25,000-square-foot multi-dining experience. Additional hotel amenities include a waterfront promenade, two unique rooftop and waterfront pool experiences, 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space, full-service spa and salon, a 7,100-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with four group exercise studios with specialty instructor lead classes, three retail and market shops, and an 18-hole championship level golf club exclusive to hotel guests only. The resort is conveniently located within a short drive of Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Sarasota, St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and Tampa airports. For more information, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com. Follow us on Instagram: @sunseekerresorts and like us on Facebook: @sunseekerresorts﻿.

New Hampshire recap: Noah Gragson qualified in the 29th position for the rain-delayed event at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He teetered back and forth on the lead lap throughout the majority of the event, before a Lap 272 problem on the right front that sent Gragson into the wall in Turn 1. He finished the day in 32nd.

Xfinity success at Pocono: Last season’s outing at the 2.5-mile track in Long Pond turned out as of the most exciting races Gragson ever drove. Gragson’s No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet crossed the finish line by .281-seconds ahead of Ty Gibbs. The last 15 laps of the race, the two were just within .3-seconds of one another.

Meet NG: Fans will have two opportunities to meet Noah this weekend at Pocono. On raceday, he will appear at the Fan Fair stage in the midway for a Q&A at 11:30 am local time. He will then sign autographs at the trackside merchandise trailer at 12 pm local.

Luke at Pocono: Crew chief Luke Lambert has 18 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series of which he has earned three top-10 finishes with four different drivers. In 2021, Lambert won the pole position with driver Chris Buescher. The one start he made in the Xfinity series was the race win with Gragson in 2022.

NASCAR Hall of Fame Fan Vote: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB co-owner Jimmie Johnson was selected as a nominee for the 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame class. The vote will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 2 when a 61-person panel will meet to select next year’s inductees. The 62nd vote goes to winners of a NASCAR.com Fan Vote (www.nascar.com/halloffame). The fan vote is currently open and will close on July 30 at 12:00 a.m. ET.

Quoting Noah: “I really like racing at Pocono. Last year when we won in Xfinity, it was probably the hardest I’ve ever driven. We put on a heck of a show. It was such a good race at the end, that win meant so much to us. I like going up there and am hoping for a good weekend.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 US Air Force Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Pocono Raceway Stats

NCS Starts: 11; Best Start: 3rd; Best Finish: 2nd (2019); Top 5s: 5; Top 10s: 7; Laps Led: 56

NXS Starts: 1; Best Start: 1st; Best Finish: 2nd (2016); Top 5s: 1; Top 10s: 1; Laps Led: 0

NCTS Starts: 3; Best Start: 1st (2015); Best Finish 2nd (2018); Top 5s: 1; Top 10s: 3; Laps Led: 10

-ARCA Starts 2; Best Start: 4th; Best Finish: 2nd (2013); Top 5s: 1; Top 10s: 1 Laps led: 45

2023 NCS Season Stats

-Starts: 20; Best start: 8th (COTA); Best finish: 6th (Talladega); Top 5s: 0; Top 10s: 3; Laps led: 17; Points: 28th

About the United States Air Force: The mission of the United States Air Force is to fly, fight and win – airpower anytime, anywhere. Whether full time, part time, in or out of uniform, everyone who serves plays a critical role in helping us achieve mission success. For 2023, the Air Force Recruiting Service is hiring over 26,000 new Airmen. An emphasis is on recruiting people with no prior military service into one of over 130 enlisted career opportunities. The Air Force recruits to retain, to recruit the brightest candidates possible, and provide them with tough, highly technical training that gives them the right skills to sustain the combat capability of America’s Air Force. For more information, visit AirForce.com .

New Hampshire in the Rearview: Erik Jones started the day in the 30th position and encountered balance issues in the opening laps. Struggling to gain track position, Jones finished the first stage in 26th place. In Stage 2, Jones spun on track but escaped damage. A well-timed caution allowed the team to pit and restart in 20th position. Jones crossed the finish line in 11th place for the second consecutive week in a row. The team now has four straight top-15 finishes.

The Honorable: In partnership with the United States Air Force, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB will host Honorable Kristyn Jones, performing the duties of the Under Secretary of the Air Force, as a guest for the Highpoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway. Honorable Jones will have the opportunity to witness the race weekend firsthand, joining Jones for a pace car ride and observing the No. 43 United States Air Force Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 on the track up close on race day.

Pocono Pole: Throughout his career, Jones has established himself as a strong contender for the pole position at Pocono Raceway. He has claimed the starting spot twice at the track, once in the Truck Series and once in the Xfinity Series. Jones boasts a total of twenty-four pole positions throughout his career across the three major touring series, with two of them achieved at the “Tricky Triangle” of Pocono.

Last minute call up: In 2018, Erik Jones received an unexpected call to drive the No. 18 truck to fill in for Noah Gragson. Jones started the race from the rear of the field and raced as if he had nothing to lose, driving his way to a second-place finish.

Dave in New Hampshire: No. 43 crew chief Dave Elenz has a total of six starts at the “Tricky Triangle” in the Xfinity Series. Under his guidance, four different drivers achieved one top five, four top-10s and one pole position. Elenz’s track record at Pocono shows an average starting position of 7.8 and finish of 10.5, with only one result outside the top-15.

Meet Erik: On Sunday, July 23rd at Pocono Raceway, Jones will sign autographs for approximately 100 fans at the United States Air Force activation display in the Fan Zone at 10:20 am local time. He will then appear at the Chevrolet Racing stage at 11:00 am for a Q&A followed by a visit to the LEGACY MOTOR CLUB merchandise trailer at 11:20 am.

Quoting Erik Jones: “Pocono has been a good track, I have been there just as much, if not more, than any other track that I have been to in my career. I have been racing there since 2013 in ARCA cars and then up through the Truck, Xfinity, now Cup series, and I have enjoyed going every time. I feel like it has been a good track for me, and I feel like I got around there pretty well. Last year I felt like we had a good car there with a lot of speed in it, and I am hoping to have the same this year. I always like going up there, I love the track itself and the racing is fun with the way that it plays out with stages, you can mix it up with taking tires and fuel before the stage or not, taking two or four, and seeing how the fuel plays out at the end of the race is always pretty fun. I am hoping we have a good car with some speed to continue our good runs up at Pocono.”

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB:

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is a professional auto racing club owned by businessman and entrepreneur Maurice J. Gallagher and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion (NCS) Jimmie Johnson. The club competes full-time in the NCS fielding the Nos. 42 and 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for drivers Noah Gragson and Erik Jones, respectively, along with the No. 84 part-time entry for Johnson in 2023. Richard Petty “The King” serves as team ambassador.

In 2021, Gallagher acquired Richard Petty Motorsports and renamed the team to Petty GMS. With the addition of Johnson to the ownership structure in 2023, the organization rebranded to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (LEGACY M.C.). With a unique title signifying a nod to car clubs of past eras, LEGACY M.C. is an inclusive club for all motorsport enthusiasts to celebrate the past and future legacies of its members, while competing for wins and championships at NASCAR’s elite level.

Based in Statesville, N.C., LEGACY M.C. operates alongside GMS Racing (GMS), which currently fields three full-time entries in the NASCAR Truck Series. Since the formation of GMS in 2012, Gallagher and Mike Beam, team president, have shared incredible success. GMS Racing captured the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship, the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championships and the 2019 and 2020 ARCA East championships, accumulating over 65 wins across six national racing circuits.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

