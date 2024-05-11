Search
Ross Chastain wins the Truck Series race at Darlington in overtime

By Angela Campbell
Photo by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Ross Chastain persevered to win the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington Raceway after taking the lead in overtime to claim his first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series victory of 2024.

He only led the final three laps during the race in his No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet but he led the one that mattered most.

“We have been trying to win at Darlington,” Chastain said, “This is where my career changed, my life changed forever. It’s so cool — we won Darlington.”

Nick Sanchez finished second in the No. 2 Rev Racing Chevrolet to an impressive second-place finish. He was fastest in qualifying but the team had to replace the right rear wheel hub due to a leak and he started at the rear of the field.

Corey Heim won the first two stages in his No. 11 Tricon Garage Toyota and led 77 laps but was caught up in a racing incident on Lap 98 when Dean Thompson’s truck got loose and Heim was relegated to a 28th-place finish. Rajah Caruth, Layne Riggs and Matt Crafton also sustained damage.

Ben Rhodes, Christian Eckes and Ty Majeski rounded out the top five. Eckes now leads the standings by 14 points over Heim.

Chase Purdy, Colby Howard, Taylor Gray, Ty Dillon and Tanner Gray rounded out the top 10 at Darlington.

You can catch the next Truck Series race on May 18 at 1:30 p.m. ET at North Wilkesboro Speedway on FS1 with radio coverage provided by MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

*Post-race inspection was completed with no issues.

Angela Campbell
Angela Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
