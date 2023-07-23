Salinas Puts Scrappers Racing Number One in Top Fuel Qualifying in Seattle for Northwest Nationals

Event: Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways

Scrappers Racing Results:

· Top Fuel – Mike Salinas – No. 1 Qualifier – 3.743, 329.02 mph

· Pro Stock Motorcycle – Jianna Evaristo – No. 8 Qualifier – 6.848, 197.42 mph

KENT, Wash. (July 22, 2023) – Mike Salinas drove his Valley Services Top Fuel dragster to the number one qualifier position during the second round of qualifying on Saturday afternoon. Salinas posted a time of 3.743 seconds at 329.02 mph and the time held through the third and final session later in the afternoon.

For Salinas, the achievement marks his second number one qualifier of 2023 with his first coming at Route 66 Raceway near Chicago. It was also his 13th career number one qualifier. For Salinas and his Scrappers Racing team, there has been a lot of effort behind-the-scenes to learn about the car and make some adjustments before heading into the Countdown and with today’s results, the team believes those learnings are starting to pay dividends.

“Basically, what we did was exactly what Steve Torrence did last year, we just didn’t share it with anybody,” said Salinas, following his final qualifying round. “We just fell on our face and tried all kinds of different things. All the stuff we did learn, we’re just applying it now and the car seems to be responding exactly like we wanted it to. Our 60 foots were amazing for the heat and the track temperature. I think we’re in a good place.”

By earning the number one qualifier position, Salinas will have a bye run in the first round of eliminations on Sunday. With the track temperatures expected to be coolest for that first session, you can expect the Scrappers Racing team to still bring as much power as possible to the starting line.

“Guaranteed,” said Salinas. “We are going to throw down. We have to. Every run means something for the Countdown. It helps moral and it helps with three guys in there calling the shots. I told them yesterday, it’s time to open up a can and let’s go and see what we can do. I’ve let you do everything you want and now it’s time to run. There is no tomorrow because if we don’t start now and get our momentum going, we’re not going to do too well.”

The first round of eliminations from Pacific Raceways begins at 10:30 AM PT/1:30 PM ET. Coverage of the finals will air on FOX at 4:00 PM ET.

ADDITIONAL QUOTES – MIKE SALINAS:

You were able to make your quickest run in Q2, but how important was it to back it up in Q3 with another strong pass?

“We were actually trying to run a little bit better and be a little better, but I think it mowed through the clutch a little bit. We were actually trying to make the same run with it being just a little bit hotter because that’s what it’s going to be tomorrow. First round everyone is going to go hard so it should be pretty impressive.”

Are you having fun with the motorcycle ride?

“Oh yeah, I haven’t talked to the business in three weeks and it’s been pretty amazing. They keep calling, but I’m not answering. Us guys that work everyday and we come in and race on the weekends, it’s harder to drive these cars and focus because if we like it or not, we have business on our mind and how many things we have going on and when you can just get a little break and learn how to turn it off, it helps a lot.”

What has it been like spending so much time with the family on the ride?

“I think we’ve done 2700 miles on the bikes and my wife and I said five words to each other on the ride so it was kind of awesome and she probably appreciated it (laughing). And how often do we get to turn everything off and see America, the true America. We’ve met some really great people along the way and it’s been pretty nice. Really enjoyable.”

What has been your favorite part of the ride to date?

“Actually we went through Montana and there was about a 10-mile stretch that I haven’t smelled air that fresh and it was noticeable. We were on the bikes and riding and it was like a wall. It was just amazing. Whatever that area was, I want to buy right there. It was just amazing. But it’s been fun because the family is together and we’ve had a great time. We’re actually going to ride along the coast on the way home and I’ve got an extra bike for Steve Torrence if he wants to come with us.”

What would it mean to pull off the win tomorrow?

“It would be great to pull it off, but look, there are some great cars here and a lot of people have been testing and everybody is ready for this stuff. When you have guys that have won four championships and you watch what they do and you go study all the runs that they’ve done and you watch all these guys from Steve Torrence to Allen Johnson and how they won races, strategically we’re in a good place and everyone is going to try for the same thing. It’s probably the best racing we’re going to see and I say that every year, but you need to be good at this to run with these guys so it’s impressive.”