Toyota achieves milestone NHRA victory

KENT, Wash. (July 23, 2023) – With Steve Torrence’s victory at Pacific Raceways today, Toyota Gazoo Racing North America has achieved a milestone in NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series competition – 200 event wins.

Toyota has participated in NHRA, the largest auto racing organization in the world, since the 2002 with the first Toyota Celica Funny Car. Jerry Toliver delivered the first win for Toyota in March 2004 at the Winternationals at Pomona Dragway. Since then, Toyota has earned hundreds of victories across NHRA’s two nitro divisions – Top Fuel and Funny Car. Toyota has been an official partner with NHRA for nearly a decade – holding the Official Car of the NHRA title since 2014.

“We are honored to have achieved our 200th victory in NHRA competition,” said David Wilson, president, TRD. “Our NHRA teams constantly deliver for Toyota on and off the drag strip. Their hard work and tireless effort to succeed has allowed us to achieve this incredible milestone in our Toyota Racing history. We look forward to celebrating this achievement with them and continuing to work towards the season-long championship titles.”

Long-time Toyota driver Antron Brown holds the most Toyota victories with 56, while Larry Dixon (19), Shawn Langdon (17), Del Worsham (17), Cruz Pedregon (13), Morgan Lucas (12), Doug Kalitta (11), J.R. Todd (11) and Richie Crampton (10) all have scored 10 or more victories under the Toyota banner. Toyota drivers have earned 10 total championships, including Brown’s three Top Fuel titles (2012, 2015, 2016) and Top Fuel and Funny Car titles with Worsham. Toyota’s newest driver, Ron Capps, is the reigning Funny Car titlist.

Toyota’s current driver lineup – Justin Ashley, Brown, Capps, Alexis DeJoria, Kalitta, Langdon, Todd and Steve Torrence – have all scored victories with Toyota support.

