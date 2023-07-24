LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Pocono Raceway

Noah Gragson, No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 32ND

FINISH: 22ND

POINTS: 33RD

Noah Gragson Post-Race Thoughts: “Decent day for our No. 42 Sunseeker Resorts Chevy team. Just lost too much on pit road and didn’t make adjustments there at the end. It’s a step in the right direction, but we just need to be better. We we don’t have a mark on the car – clean race. We just need to be better.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 US Air Force Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 24TH

FINISH: 9TH

POINTS: 28TH

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “It was a good day for the No. 43 U.S. Air Force Chevy. I thought we had some good speed. We capitalized a lot on strategy and some opportunities to get up to the top there at the end. We had some restarts go our way and were happy it played out for us. It was a good day and hope to keep improving. Obviously, we wish we were fighting for that playoff spot – we’re in a must-win. But we need some more speed to get into a winning position on tracks like this. Daytona (International Speedway) is obviously going to be an opportunity, but we need another step going to a place like Michigan (International Speedway) coming up to contend for wins. We made big gains – we went from a 25th place team to a top-12 team, I’d say, right now. Just hope we can find a way to take that next step.”

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB:

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is a professional auto racing club owned by businessman and entrepreneur Maurice J. Gallagher and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion (NCS) Jimmie Johnson. The club competes full-time in the NCS fielding the Nos. 42 and 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for drivers Noah Gragson and Erik Jones, respectively, along with the No. 84 part-time entry for Johnson in 2023. Richard Petty “The King” serves as team ambassador.

In 2021, Gallagher acquired Richard Petty Motorsports and renamed the team to Petty GMS. With the addition of Johnson to the ownership structure in 2023, the organization rebranded to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (LEGACY M.C.). With a unique title signifying a nod to car clubs of past eras, LEGACY M.C. is an inclusive club for all motorsport enthusiasts to celebrate the past and future legacies of its members, while competing for wins and championships at NASCAR’s elite level.

Based in Statesville, N.C., LEGACY M.C. operates alongside GMS Racing (GMS), which currently fields three full-time entries in the NASCAR Truck Series. Since the formation of GMS in 2012, Gallagher and Mike Beam, team president, have shared incredible success. GMS Racing captured the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship, the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championships and the 2019 and 2020 ARCA East championships, accumulating over 65 wins across six national racing circuits.

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow LEGACY MOTOR CLUB on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and at www.LEGACYMOTORCLUB.com.