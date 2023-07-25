Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Stage Front Ford Mustang Team Richmond Raceway Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

The Stage Front colors are back with Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Ford Mustang this weekend at the Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

This year, Stage Front VIP, has brought fans closer to the action than ever before. They have offered a one-of-a-kind race experience with McDowell and the No. 34 team as they compete for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. The Stage Front VIP experience includes pit box seating, pit road access, a meet-and-greet with McDowell on race day and more.

Fans can go to www.stagefrontvip.com to learn more about the McDowell and FRM VIP experiences. There are limited packages left for this weekend, but more available for events later this season.

With just five races remaining before the playoffs begin, it’s another crucial race for the team.

Track activity will begin Saturday with practice and qualifying at 12:30 p.m. ET. Sunday’s 400-lap race is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET on the USA Network.

COMPETITION NOTES:

Coming off a 19th-place finish at the Pocono Raceway, McDowell and the No. 34 team head back to the Richmond, Virginia short track looking to best their April sixth-place finish. McDowell and team have shown major improvements in their short track program from last year and look to continue their efforts as the playoffs move closer.

McDowell is 16th in championship points with just five weeks to go before the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. He is 17 points above the playoff cut line.

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

“We just have a totally different attitude towards the short tracks this year. We’ve made a lot of great gains and it has shown. I think we need a little more speed, but I think we can compete in the top-10 again and have a good day. Right now, every lap is important.

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

“It’s coming down to every little thing. It all matters. Every lap, every adjustment, every pit stop. It’s so close and so competitive that you’re just on this fine line each weekend. You have to execute to the best of your ability. We’ve been fortunate to do that a lot this season and we need to do it again.

“It’s great to have Stage Front VIP back with us and meet the people who are making the most of the experience. It’s a cool program and it’s been fun to be a part of.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.